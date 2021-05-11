NACD Board Of Directors Adds New Members With Financial, Marketing, Technology Experience

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 board members, today announced that the NACD board of directors will welcome four new board members, two in July 2021, and two in January 2022. Together, these directors bring deep expertise in governance practices and strategy; innovation; effective marketing principles and techniques; financial management to drive efficient growth, and C-suite experience that makes them uniquely equipped to help tackle the challenges that companies, and their boards, face today. With the addition of these highly qualified directors, the NACD board will be majority female and comprised of five diverse members, reflecting the organization's deep commitment to advancing diversity as a means of creating long-term value.

"The responsibilities of being a board member today are more challenging than ever," said William "Bill" McCracken, NACD board chair. "The people who serve on the NACD board are dedicated leaders who help to further NACD's goal of improving the performance of all boards, and we are thrilled to welcome such a talented and widely respected group of new members."

NACD's newest board members:

- Jocelyn Carter-Miller, the president of TechEdVentures and SoulTranSync entrepreneurial ventures, specializes in developing and marketing high performance educational and personal/community empowerment programming. She currently serves on the corporate boards of Principal Financial Group Inc., InterPublic Group Inc., and Arlo Technologies Inc., and served on the Netgear Inc. board until August 2018. Recently, she joined the private board of Backblaze Inc., a cloud storage and data backup company, and she serves on several nonprofit boards, including the boards of the NACD Florida Chapter and the League of Women Voters of Broward County. She has successfully taken three companies public through the IPO process. Previously, she has served as executive vice president - chief marketing officer for Office Depot Inc.; corporate vice president - chief marketing officer for Motorola Inc.; general manager for Motorola network operations in Latin America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and vice president - Marketing and Product Development for Mattel Inc. Carter-Miller is an NACD Directorship 100 honoree; a Savoy Magazine Power 300: Most Influential Black Corporate Directors honoree; a Directors & Boards Director to Watch; and was listed among Women Inc.'s Most Influential Corporate Board Directors. She earned her MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from the University of Illinois. Carter-Miller will begin her term in January 2022.

- Nora M. Denzel is a retired Silicon Valley technology executive. Before transitioning to full time board work, she was the interim CEO of Redbox (Outerwall) and held several key C-Suite positions in technology companies encompassing leading Big Data, Consulting, Enterprise Software, and Storage businesses. As a seven-time public board member, her expertise is applying technology to transform companies, achieving innovation at scale, and turning technical concepts into narratives and strategies that everyone can understand. She currently serves on the corporate boards of LM Ericsson, AMD, Talend SA, and NortonLifeLock. Previously, Denzel, who began her career with a long tenure at IBM, has served as interim CEO for Outerwall Inc.; senior vice president, Big Data, and senior vice president, QuickBooks Payroll Division, for Intuit; senior vice president and senior technology general manager for HP Enterprise; and senior vice president Product Operations for Legato Systems. Denzel serves on the boards of both the NACD Florida Chapter and the NACD Northern California Chapters and is among the inaugural class to achieve NACD Directorship Certification®. She is an NACD Directorship 100 honoree; listed among the 10 leading women in tech by CIO Magazine; listed among the top 25 women engineers by Business Insider; and as a Woman of Vision by the San Jose Business Journal. She earned her MBA from Santa Clara University and BS in Computer Science from the State University of New York. Denzel begins her term in July 2021.

- Sandra A. J. Lawrence is a seasoned public company director whose diverse experiences include utilities, medical devices, and financial services. She currently serves on the corporate boards of Evergy Inc. and American Shared Hospital Services; the trust board of Ivy and Waddell and Reed (transitioning to Delaware by Macquarie); the NACD Heartland Chapter; the Hall (Hallmark) Family Foundation; and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Previously, she has served as chief administrative officer, chief financial officer, and executive vice president for Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics; senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for the Midwest Research Institute; interim CEO for Frontier Medical Research; president/CEO for Global Packing Solutions; and vice president for Gateway Inc. She is an NACD Directorship 100 honoree; listed among Ingram's 250 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Greater Kansas City; listed among Women Inc.'s Most Influential Corporate Board Directors; in the Black Enterprise Registry of Corporate Directors; appears among Savoy Magazine's Top 100 Corporate Directors; and is listed as one of Directors & Boards' Directors to Watch. Lawrence is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. She earned her MBA from Harvard University; Master of Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and BA in Psychology from Vassar College. Lawrence begins her term in January 2022.

- Mary A. Winston is an accomplished corporate board member and financial executive with experience serving as an SEC financial expert on large, global, public company boards. She has served as interim CEO for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., as well as executive vice president and chief financial officer for three large, industry-leading corporations. Having served on several large public boards, she brings valuable experience in shareholder activism, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, CEO succession, business transformation, corporate risk assessments, and broad corporate governance matters. She combines this experience with her current role as president and CEO of WinsCo Enterprises, which provides financial and board advisory consulting services to large corporations, CEOs, and their boards of directors. She has received the following honors: listed among the Ebony Power 100: Most Powerful Leaders in America; listed among Women Inc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors; appears in the Black Enterprise Magazine Fortune 300 Corp Director Registry; named a Directors & Boards Directors to Watch; and is listed among the Savoy Magazine Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. She earned her MBA in Finance, International Business, and Marketing from Northwestern University and her BBA in Accounting and Management Information Systems from the University of Wisconsin. Winston begins her term in July 2021.

"These outstanding directors will add significant value to NACD's board, as well as to the NACD mission to elevate all boards," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD CEO. "NACD board members play an important role in the governance world. Not only do they provide critical oversight to our 21,000-member organization, but they serve as a beacon to the entire profession of directorship. Their dedication to elevating all boards sends an important signal to directors nationwide."

