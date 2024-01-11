NACD EQUIPS BOARD DIRECTORS TO NAVIGATE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES WITH NEWLY LAUNCHED BOARD VISION™ PODCAST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What does the boardroom of the future look like? How can boards help their organizations be resilient in the face of the unknown? The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, answers these questions through its newly launched Board Vision™ podcast.

In each episode, board leaders and governance experts share their stories and provide insights on the most significant issues facing corporate boards today and into the future. The monthly podcast will be released on the third Wednesday of each month and can be accessed at NACDonline.org/podcast.

"The Board Vision podcast, our latest go-to resource for board governance knowledge, features in-depth interviews with world-class corporate governance experts and provides content that directors, general counsel, and other business leaders can turn to for trusted information and insights into the American boardroom," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO.

Board Vision is off to a hot start with the release of its first four episodes, described below. All available Board Vision episodes can be accessed on podcast players, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify®. The fifth episode, to be released on January 17, 2024, will be about demystifying the boardroom and include the insights of a director who moved from the C-suite into the boardroom who discusses the purpose of the board and what to consider before joining a board. Future episodes will offer a director's perspective on the top issues facing boards today, such as board diversity, cybersecurity, people and workforce issues, and technology.

What Is the Boardroom of the Future? In the first episode, Friso van der Oord , NACD senior vice president of content, dives into the Future of the American Board report with Luis A. Aguilar , NACD.DC ™ , a board member at Donnelley Financial Solutions and Envestnet, and Jan Babiak , a board member of Bank of Montreal and Walgreens Boots Alliance. They discuss the key takeaways from this report and how it can help update and reinvigorate the boardroom.

A Lifetime of Achievement: Linda Fayne Levinson. Levinson is the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 ™ B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a former chair of Hertz Global Holdings, and former independent lead director of Jacobs and NCR Corp. She discusses what makes a successful board director, her philosophy of giving back to the companies she serves, and pandemic-era changes in the boardroom.

A Private Company Board Journey. Lynn Clarke, former NACD Directorship 100 ™ Private Company Director of the Year and a board member of A. Duie Pyle, Basic American Foods, and The Vollrath Co., discusses her experiences on large private and family company boards, and provides insights and experience on CEO succession and corporate purpose.

Is Your Board Climate Ready? Karina Litvack, the former founding chair of the Climate Governance Initiative and a director on the board of Terna, shares her perspective on the state of governance. She also discusses what boards need to consider as they provide ESG oversight, with a lens focused on climate and the SEC's final climate disclosure rule expected this spring.

