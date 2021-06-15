NACD Opens Call For Nominations For 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 corporate board members, today announced a new awards program, the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, formerly known as the NACD NXT® Awards, recognizing boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

Three overall winners will be selected from among the nominated boards, which can include public companies, privately owned companies, and nonprofit organizations. This awards program is part of NACD's ongoing commitment to highlighting breakthrough board practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion and ultimately foster long-term value creation.

"The 40-year commitment NACD has had to diversify boards continues through the designation of these awards," said Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. "These awards seek not only to continue NACD's efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, but to spotlight boards that serve as a bellwether for others—committed to creating better outcomes for their companies."

Nominations will be evaluated by an independent selection committee of leading corporate directors who have diverse skills, experiences, and insights. Nominees will be assessed based on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DE&I objectives, and how the DE&I approaches impact the organization and external stakeholders.

Winners will be recognized in a virtual awards program on November 9, 2021.

The nomination deadline is July 23, 2021. Please visit nacdonline.org/DEI for submission guidelines and to nominate a board. Self-nominations are encouraged, and there is no fee to nominate a board. NACD membership is not required to nominate a board or to be nominated for recognition.

For more information on NACD's commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit these resources:

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org .

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

Related Links

www.nacdonline.org

