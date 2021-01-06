NACD Opens Call For Nominations For 2021 NACD Directorship 100

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 corporate board members, today issued its annual call for nominations for the 2021 NACD Directorship 100. Honors comprise the B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award; Director of the Year for public, private, and nonprofit boards; and the Directorship 100.

The NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance professionals who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity. This year's honorees will be featured in the November/December 2021 issue of NACD Directorship magazine. How directors responded to the extraordinary leadership required to steer their companies through the turmoil of 2020 will be considered in their selection.

The 2020 honorees include these outstanding directors:

B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronald L. Thompson— Chair, TIAA; Lead director, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ronald L. Thompson— Director of the Year:

Public Company Board: Srikant Madhav Datar —Director, ICF International, Novartis, Stryker Corp., and T-Mobile US



Private Company Board: Kathryn B. Swintek —Chair, ABI Bank; Director, Open Road Integrated Media, Oculogica, and Turtle & Hughes



Nonprofit Organization Board: John K. Welch —Chair, Battelle Memorial Institute; Director, Huntington Ingalls Industries

To submit nominations, please visit directorship100.NACDonline.org/nominations. Nominations will be accepted now through March 1, 2021. Honorees are chosen by an independent selection committee and then ratified by the NACD board of directors.

For a full list of the 2020 NACD Directorship 100 honorees, visit directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2020.

To learn more about the 2021 NACD Directorship 100, including sponsorship opportunities, visit NACDonline.org/directorship100.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit NACDonline.org.

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

