NACD Opens Call for Nominations for 2024 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing 24,000 corporate board members, today announced a call for nominations for the seventh annual NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Awards . The awards celebrate forward-thinking boards that leverage the power of DE&I to enhance their governance, create long-term value for stakeholders, and build innovative and inclusive boardrooms and workplaces.

The awards will be presented to five organizations, one in each category:

Public Company—Large-Cap

Public Company—Mid-Cap

Public Company—Small-Cap

Private Company

Not-for-profit Organization

The nomination period will close on Monday, April 22, 2024.

"NACD has been committed to leading diversity, equity, and inclusion and actionable change in the boardroom for more than 20 years," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "These awards recognize the progress that has been made in bringing together more diverse leaders and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment."

Nominated boards will be assessed based on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DE&I objectives, and how DE&I impacts the organization's strategy and leads to positive outcomes for the business, its operations, and stakeholders. Nominees are encouraged to provide as many examples, details, and metrics as possible in their responses.

Winners will be chosen by an independent, external selection committee and announced at the 2024 NACD DE&I Awards™ Gala, during the NACD Directors Summit™ at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

To nominate a board, click here .

If you have questions about the nomination form or process, or about the NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards generally, please contact our team at [email protected] .

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org .

