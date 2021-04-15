NACD Scales Up Board Search Services

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 board members, today announced that it has enlisted the search firm, accelHRate, led by CEO and cofounder, Kimberly Shanahan, to help grow its board director search practice. NACD Board Search will leverage the membership (including NACD Certified Directors), partners, and ecosystem of NACD to expertly match qualified candidates to available board seats for client companies.

The predecessor to NACD Board Search, NACD Recruitment Services, had a track record of 83% diverse director placements. NACD chose to partner with the woman-owned firm accelHRate due to their outstanding reputation and strong relationships in the corporate world and both organizations' commitment to advancing diversity.

The focus will be on board searches for small to mid-cap public companies and private companies that have up to $1 billion in revenue, as well as on board searches for large, nonprofit organizations. NACD Board Search will service clients who are among the 21,000+ members of NACD, as well as nonmembers, and NACD members will have an opportunity to upload their resumes for consideration.

"NACD is committed to creating long-term value for boards, and that includes having the right people around the table," said Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. "As the preeminent organization advancing directors, the time is right for us to expand our capability in board search."

"accelHRate has built a reputation on helping companies address key strategic business and talent challenges," said Kim Shanahan, CEO and Founder of accelHRate. "We understand the special needs of companies and how to build boards with the right mix of executives to ensure exceptional business strategy, governance, diversity, culture, and impact. We are thrilled to be working with NACD, the preeminent organization for board excellence."

NACD Board Search will build on the success of NACD Board Recruitment Services, which has consistently provided top-notch, personalized service at competitive pricing in keeping with NACD's nonprofit status.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

About accelHRate

Founded in 2014, accelHRate is an award-winning woman-owned boutique executive search firm focused on Board of Directors, Finance, and Human Resources executive searches. Today's board of directors face greater challenges than ever before. Successful companies require specialized expertise in the areas of diversity, succession, governance, risk, digital intelligence, globalization, and strategy. accelHRate helps companies expand their boards to meet their critical business challenges, including focusing on diversity in the boardroom. To learn more about accelHRate, visit www.accelhrate.com.

