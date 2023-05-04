Nachawati Law Group Attorneys Appointed to Class Action Conservation Project Leadership Roles

Firm founder named to board of directors; senior counsel named to executive committee

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers Majed Nachawati and Gale Pearson of the Nachawati Law Group have been appointed to leadership positions with the Public Justice Class Action Conservation Project, a public interest organization focused on preserving class-action lawsuits and preventing their abuse.

Mr. Nachawati will serve on the Class Action Preservation Project's Board of Directors. Ms. Pearson will serve on the group's executive committee.

"Class-action lawsuits are a critical component of our justice system," said Mr. Nachawati, founder of the Nachawati Law Group. "This right must be protected on behalf of consumers and people across the country, and the courts should remain diligent in preventing abuse within the class-action system. We are proud to be part of an organization fighting to achieve these goals."

Mr. Nachawati and Ms. Pearson will help the organization develop and implement strategic decisions and assist in legal work. Ms. Pearson also serves as co-chair of the group's fundraising campaign.

Public Justice members and leaders are frequently called upon to testify before Congress and work to educate the public on key issues, including liability caps, unnecessary claims procedures, improper secrecy provisions, attempts to conceal terms of settlement, and forced arbitration.

Mr. Nachawati's passion for class-action advocacy was ignited when he had the honor of being an inaugural signatory on the Judicial Appointments Inclusivity Standard developed by the James F. Humphreys Complex Litigation Center at George Washington University Law School. The guidelines encouraged judges in class-action and mass tort multidistrict litigation to consider gender, ethnic, and geographic diversity when appointing lawyers to leadership positions.

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation.

For more information visit https://ntrial.com

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group