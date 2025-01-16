Nachawati Law Group Lawsuit: Southern California Edison Actions, Inactions Sparked Massive Eaton Wildfire

New lawsuit, on-going virtual informational sessions, seek accountability for deadly Los Angeles fires

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite tinderbox conditions, Southern California Edison failed to maintain electrical lines around vegetation and ignored industry best practices to de-energize during fire warnings, according to a new lawsuit filed by an Altadena homeowner whose home was destroyed in the Eaton fire.

The lawsuit filed by attorneys in Nachawati Law Group's Los Angeles office seeks damages from Edison for sparking the January 7 Eaton fire, which raced through Altadena, destroying more than 1900 structures and killing at least 11 people.

"Edison and others want to call this tragedy a 'natural disaster,' but that is not the case," said Nachawati Law Group founding partner Majed Nachawati . "The heartbreak is made even worse because the pain, suffering and property damage that occurred were preventable."

Survivors can learn more about legal issues impacting the rebuilding process at a series of online information sessions held by Nachawati Law Group.

According to the lawsuit, the fire started in Eaton Canyon, an area where Edison operated electrical lines and had previously flagged for dangerous fire conditions. The complaint details how Edison disregarded its duty to maintain electrical lines and infrastructure, including providing critically important space between lines and dry vegetation. In addition, Edison failed to de-energize lines to minimize the risk of sparks igniting a fire — a widely accepted industry practice, according to the lawsuit.

"We're on the ground talking with survivors and working around the clock," said firm partner John Raggio . "We know from experience that it's critical to move quickly to uncover and preserve evidence before it is accidentally or intentionally destroyed."

The Nachawati Law Group has held a series of town hall meetings for survivors of the Palisades, Hurst and Eaton fires and others, and have helped survivors with a wide range of legal questions, including concerns about fair treatment by insurance companies.

"We are learning more every hour and are actively investigating other parties that may have contributed to causing these fires through their actions and inactions," said firm attorney Drew Bias .

The lawsuit is Jason Quintero and Fredda Murillo-Quintero vs. Southern California Edison Company; Edison International; and Does 1 Through 200, Case No. 25STCV01110, filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County.

