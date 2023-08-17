Nachawati Law Group Partners Named Among Best Lawyers in America

News provided by

Nachawati Law Group

17 Aug, 2023, 12:26 ET

Majed Nachawati, Steven Schulte earn repeat honors for personal injury expertise

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Nachawati Law Group partners have earned placement in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer review guide that highlights the leading attorneys in the nation. Firm founder Majed Nachawati and trial lawyer Steven Schulte are each honored for excellence in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

"We are grateful that our diligence and results are acknowledged by our peers in the profession," said Mr. Nachawati. "To be listed among the industry's best is a privilege, but the best honor we could achieve is justice for our clients."

Mr. Nachawati focuses his practice on catastrophic injury and environmental cases. Mr. Schulte represents individuals and families harmed by unsafe practices and products. The firm has developed a national reputation for its critical roles in high-profile class-action lawsuits and MDLs, including litigation involving Winter Storm Uri, Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller, and Johnson & Johnson's controversial talc-based Baby Powder.

The recognition by Best Lawyers is just the latest in a long list of accolades for the esteemed trial lawyers. Mr. Nachawati and Mr. Schulte have each earned repeat honors by Texas Super Lawyers as well as D Magazine's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas listings.

Mr. Nachawati has also been honored by the National Law Journal as a Plaintiffs Trailblazer, based on his work in mass torts and multidistrict litigation and was recently appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Public Justice Class Action Conservation Project, a public interest organization focused on preserving class-action lawsuits and preventing their abuse.

Mr. Schulte has repeatedly been honored in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating it provides, for his success in the courtroom.

Best Lawyers awards are compiled by exhaustive surveys in which leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. More than 13.7 million votes were analyzed for the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, recognizing the top lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation.

For more information visit https://ntrial.com 

Media Contact:      
Alyssa Woulfe   
800-559-4534   
[email protected]

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group

Also from this source

Nachawati Law Group Attorneys Appointed to Class Action Conservation Project Leadership Roles

D Magazine Honors Two from Nachawati Law Group in Best Lawyers Listing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.