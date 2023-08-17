Nachawati Law Group Partners Named Among Best Lawyers in America

Majed Nachawati, Steven Schulte earn repeat honors for personal injury expertise

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Nachawati Law Group partners have earned placement in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer review guide that highlights the leading attorneys in the nation. Firm founder Majed Nachawati and trial lawyer Steven Schulte are each honored for excellence in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

"We are grateful that our diligence and results are acknowledged by our peers in the profession," said Mr. Nachawati. "To be listed among the industry's best is a privilege, but the best honor we could achieve is justice for our clients."

Mr. Nachawati focuses his practice on catastrophic injury and environmental cases. Mr. Schulte represents individuals and families harmed by unsafe practices and products. The firm has developed a national reputation for its critical roles in high-profile class-action lawsuits and MDLs, including litigation involving Winter Storm Uri, Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller, and Johnson & Johnson's controversial talc-based Baby Powder.

The recognition by Best Lawyers is just the latest in a long list of accolades for the esteemed trial lawyers. Mr. Nachawati and Mr. Schulte have each earned repeat honors by Texas Super Lawyers as well as D Magazine's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas listings.

Mr. Nachawati has also been honored by the National Law Journal as a Plaintiffs Trailblazer, based on his work in mass torts and multidistrict litigation and was recently appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Public Justice Class Action Conservation Project, a public interest organization focused on preserving class-action lawsuits and preventing their abuse.

Mr. Schulte has repeatedly been honored in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating it provides, for his success in the courtroom.

Best Lawyers awards are compiled by exhaustive surveys in which leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. More than 13.7 million votes were analyzed for the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, recognizing the top lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation.

For more information visit https://ntrial.com

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group