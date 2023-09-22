Nachawati Law Group Ranks Among Most Active Product Liability Firms

News provided by

Nachawati Law Group

22 Sep, 2023, 13:18 ET

Report: Dallas-based trial firm handled third-most product liability claims in recent years

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a steady rise in the number of product liability suits filed in federal court, Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group ranks among the most active firms pursuing those claims, according to a report by Lex Machina.

The report tracks the increase in product liability cases filed in federal court between 2018 and 2022 and notes that Nachawati Law Group has handled the third-most plaintiffs cases with 1,231 filings across the country.

"We are proud to have remained steady in the pursuit of justice," said firm founder Majed Nachawati. "Our purpose is to bring fair resolutions to consumers who have been harmed, and that is exactly what we will continue to do. This result speaks to the efforts of our entire team, and we are very thankful to our clients for trusting us with their cases."

Courtroom veteran Mr. Nachawati has developed a national reputation for his representation of individuals, businesses and public entities in high-stakes litigation targeting defective drugs and medical devices. He was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Public Justice Class Action Conservation Project, a public interest organization focused on preserving class-action lawsuits and preventing their abuse.

The award-winning firm is widely known for its critical roles in high-profile class-action lawsuits and MDLs, including litigation involving Winter Storm Uri and Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller.

The firm also represents victims of cancer-causing products, such as paraquat and Johnson & Johnson's controversial Baby Powder, products which the Lex Machina report cites as top defendants in these claims.

The report by Lex Machina, a LexisNexis service that analyzes litigation trends, marks the fourth consecutive year to recognize Nachawati Law Group for federal court products liability filings.

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation.

For more information visit https://ntrial.com 

Media Contact:
Alyssa Woulfe   
800-559-4534  
[email protected]

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group

Also from this source

Nachawati Law Group Partners Named Among Best Lawyers in America

Nachawati Law Group Attorneys Appointed to Class Action Conservation Project Leadership Roles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.