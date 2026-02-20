Nachawati Law Group Supports $7.25B Settlement Class-Action to Resolve Roundup Cancer Litigation

Framework represents 'meaningful and constructive step' toward justice for exposure victims

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group, which represents more than 4,200 individuals who have developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma following exposure to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide, today expressed support for a recently announced $7.25 billion class-action settlement framework.

The proposed settlement filed in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in the City of St. Louis, creates a comprehensive resolution for both existing and future claims involving Roundup exposure and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a cancer affecting the body's white blood cells.

Nachawati Law Group views the proposed framework as a meaningful and constructive step toward resolving years of complex litigation on behalf of families impacted by glyphosate-based herbicides.

"Given the tens of thousands of hours our firm has devoted to this struggle for justice, no one is more familiar with the hardships the drawn-out nature of this litigation has imposed on our clients," said Nachawati Law Group Founding Partner Majed Nachawati. "Recognizing their need for a fast and fair resolution of their claims, we approached the proposed national class settlement with an open mind and are cautiously optimistic that the framework laid out in the documents filed this week might finally deliver the type of compensation our Roundup clients deserve. Of course, much work remains to be done before a plan is actually approved by the St. Louis City Court, and there is always the possibility that provisions of the plan will be altered. Thankfully, we believe the class approval process that lays ahead will provide the clarity we need to reach a final determination that this proposed settlement is in the best interests of our clients."

Over the past several years, Roundup litigation has produced significant jury verdicts in favor of plaintiffs, as well as defense verdicts, leaving tens of thousands of claims pending nationwide. At the same time, Monsanto has pursued legislative and appellate strategies aimed at limiting liability, contributing to an increasingly uncertain legal environment for victims seeking recovery. In January 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a Monsanto appeal at the heart of the litigation: whether individual states can impose warning labels on products more stringent than federal labels.

The proposed $7.25 billion framework is designed to provide a structured process for resolving pending claims and establishing a mechanism to address future cases. Importantly, class members would retain the right to opt out and pursue their claims individually.

Nachawati Law Group will continue to carefully evaluate the details of the proposed settlement to ensure it delivers fair compensation and meaningful protections for its clients.

