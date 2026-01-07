Naf Naf Grill Launches Its Biggest Value Yet with the New $9.99 Pita Meal Deal

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill is kicking off the year with its most exciting value platform to date: the Pita Meal Deal. For a limited time, guests nationwide can enjoy a complete, crave-worthy meal—including a stuffed pita, side, and drink—for just $9.99.

Get a Naf Naf Grill Pita Meal Deal for $9.99

The Pita Meal Deal features a guest's choice of a freshly prepared Stuffed Pita Sandwich, made with Naf Naf Grill's award-winning chicken shawarma or hand-shaped falafel, served inside the brand's in-house baked pita. The meal also includes a choice of side—Naf Fries or lentil soup—plus a fountain drink, delivering bold flavors and serious value in one satisfying meal.

"At Naf Naf Grill, our in-house baked pitas are truly a staple of who we are—they're warm, fresh, and made with care every single day," said Nico Nieto, Chief Marketing Officer of Naf Naf Grill. "We're incredibly excited to launch the Pita Meal Deal because it reflects both our heritage and our commitment to meeting guests where they are. As we start the year, we want to add value to people's lives through bold flavors, genuine hospitality, and now an unbeatable meal deal that makes it even easier to enjoy Naf Naf. It's real food, at a great value—it's the real deal."

The Pita Meal Deal is available nationwide for a limited time, at the same $9.99 price point everywhere, made possible through close collaboration with the brand's franchisees and partners, who are equally excited to bring this offer to guests across the country.

Guests can enjoy this deal exclusively visiting their local Naf Naf Grill or ordering online at nafnafgrill.com or through the Naf Naf Grill Perks App.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to hand made falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurants throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 38 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

SOURCE Naf Naf Grill