Naf Naf Grill Unveils Flavor-Filled Surprises: Say Hello to the NEW Pomegranate Vinaigrette and Build-Your-Own Kids Meals!

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting additions to their menu: the NEW Pomegranate Vinaigrette and the newly upgraded Build-Your-Own Kids Meals. These new offerings are set to delight both loyal patrons and newcomers alike, enhancing the already exceptional dining experience that Naf Naf Grill is renowned for.

Build-Your-Own Kids Meals: Empowering Kids to Customize Their Culinary Adventure

Naf Naf Grill is introducing a brand-new concept for young diners with their Build-Your-Own Kids Meals. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all children's menus – instead, Naf is empowering kids to take control of their dining experience by offering them the opportunity to customize their meals to suit their individual preferences. From choosing their protein to selecting their sides, sauces, and drinks of choice, young diners can unleash their creativity and build a meal that reflects their unique culinary vision.

Pomegranate Vinaigrette: A Grate Addition to Naf Naf's Stellar Sauce Lineup

The introduction of the New Pomegranate Vinaigrette strengthens Naf commitment to providing guests with unparalleled taste sensations. This vibrant vinaigrette boasts the perfect balance of sweet and tangy notes, complemented by the rich undertones of pomegranate. Whether drizzled over a fresh salad or used as a flavor enhancer to any bowl or pita, the Pomegranate Vinaigrette promises to elevate every dish it graces, adding a burst of flavor that will leave taste buds tingling with delight.

"We are ecstatic to introduce these exciting new offerings," said Nico Nieto, CMO at Naf Naf Grill. "With the Pomegranate Vinaigrette, we are adding a bold new flavor to our lineup of sauces, and with the Build Your Own Kids Meals, we are giving young diners the opportunity to customize their meal and make it their own. We are committed to providing our guests with fresh, flavorful, and customizable options, and these new offerings are a testament to that commitment."

The Pomegranate Vinaigrette BYO Kids Meals are now available at all Naf Naf Grill locations nationwide. For more information about Naf Naf Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.nafnafgrill.com

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 40 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

