Naf Naf Grill Fans the Flames of Growth with the 1st North Carolina Opening in Charlotte

The Middle-Eastern inspired concept is bringing their flavorful build your own Pitas, Bowls and Plates to the Queen City in Late Spring of 2024. 

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill, the renowned Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first location in North Carolina. This opening marks the brand's 40th location system-wide, bringing its fresh and flavorful offerings to the vibrant community of Charlotte.

Naf Naf Grill Coming Soon to Charlotte
The new Naf Naf Grill in Charlotte promises a culinary journey through the rich and diverse flavors of the Middle East. Award-winning chicken shawarma, grilled steak seasoned to perfection, hand-crafted falafel, and in-house baked pitas are guaranteed to be a hit with the food savvy Charlotte locals. 

"We are thrilled to bring our exciting brand and our flavors to Charlotte," said Nico Nieto, CMO of Naf Naf Grill. "Our commitment to great food and authentic hospitality is at the heart of every dish we serve, we know everyone is going to fall in love with Naf! We look forward to becoming a beloved part of the Charlotte community."

This is the first North Carolina opening for Naf Naf Grill with the new location just 15 minutes south of downtown Charlotte. The new restaurant will be located at 10706 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28277 and is set to open in late Spring of 2024 and will mark the 40th opening for the brand.

"We are beyond excited to open our second Naf Naf. Our fresh ingredients, toppings and sauces and endless options ensures that everyone will find something they'd love! We can't wait to share our food with the people of Charlotte," said Neel Patel, NGN Carolinas, Naf Naf Grill Franchisee.

This marks the group's second location in the Carolinas following the opening of Ft. Mill, SC in the fall of 2022.

To learn more about Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, visit nafnafgrill.com

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to hand-crafted falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 40 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com.

SOURCE Naf Naf Grill

