Naftali Group Launches Sales for Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale

Marking the first Viceroy-branded property in Fort Lauderdale, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale will offer 370 elegant residences, curated amenities and exceptional service driven experiences in the heart of the vibrant Flagler Village neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized real estate development and investment brand Naftali Group and luxury hospitality company Viceroy , are pleased to announce the commencement of sales for Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale , a 45-story luxury condominium development and the first Viceroy-branded property in Fort Lauderdale. Situated between Las Olas Boulevard and Flagler Village, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale will redefine the residential experience in the city with over 30,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed amenities and bespoke services.

Developed by Naftali Group, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale is a captivating residential address with a hospitality-driven approach to service and lifestyle, designed by Arquitectonica and Rockwell Group. (Credit: Hayes Davidson)

"Naftali Group has a proven track record of delivering exceptional, design-driven projects. Our partnership with Viceroy is a natural fit, as we share a commitment to creating extraordinary living experiences for our residents. Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale will embody this collaboration by offering a meticulously crafted building with high-quality residences and world-class amenities in Downtown Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village neighborhood."

Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale will tell a new story for what it means to live at Viceroy through the brand's newly evolved positioning centered around experiential storytelling. As a leading authority in luxury travel, Viceroy brings its commitment to design, personalized service, and experiences from hotels to residential living. Enriched with curated amenities and thoughtful design, Viceroy Residences will immerse owners in the culture, adventure and beauty of Fort Lauderdale.

"Viceroy is committed to crafting unique experiences that provide owners with access to exclusive offerings in the Fort Lauderdale area. Our goal is to fully immerse owners in the local culture, offering everything from adventure and sports to wellness and culinary experiences, all designed to enrich the lives of our owners. We are excited to collaborate with the Naftali Group, whose outstanding track record in luxury developments will not only enhance the residential offerings in Fort Lauderdale but help to ensure the lasting value of these Viceroy residences," said Mark Keiser, President of Development at Viceroy.

Douglas Elliman has been selected as the exclusive sales and marketing brokerage for Viceroy Fort Lauderdale, bringing their unparalleled expertise in luxury real estate to this prestigious development. Residences span from studios to four-bedroom options including an exclusive collection of Penthouse residences located on uppermost floors.

"Our team is excited to be part of the exponential growth of luxury residences in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale not only exemplifies exceptional design and amenities but is also ideally located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village neighborhood. We look forward to showcasing what makes this stylish property a standout addition to the city, and to working with Naftali Group in continuing their execution of premier residential properties across the nation," says Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Douglas Elliman Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida.

Naftali Group, in collaboration with Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica and New York City-based interior design firm Rockwell Group , has crafted a modern design with nods to resort-style and nautical themes for Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale inspired by the flowing patterns of sea and sand, as well as the city's rich sailing and yachting heritage. Emphasizing movement and light, the use of champagne bronze bands and subtle curved details add a refined elegance to the building's facade while enhancing its contemporary aesthetic.

Upon entering, the grand, double-height lobby will feature a lushly landscaped exterior plaza and translucent screens that naturally filter light, mimicking the movement of water and coastal breezes. A monolithic desk with curved nautical shapes anchors the space, drawing residents and guests further inward. Cultural and experienced concierge staff will be available to assist with travel, transportation, entertainment and private services.

Residences will feature open-concept layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors as well as generously sized terraces for seamless indoor-outdoor living, allowing for maximized views of Downtown Fort Lauderdale and views of the Atlantic Ocean from higher floors. Kitchens will feature Italian cabinetry with a light oak finish and Calacatta Miraggio Gold quartz slab countertops. Bathrooms are adorned with stunning Porcelanosa Rivoli white ceramic tile that creates a timeless backdrop. A luxurious Bianco Dolomite marble vanity tops provide a sleek and refined touch, perfectly complemented by Italian vanity cabinets finished in a light oak veneer for a warm, natural look. Polished nickel faucets and fixtures add a final touch of timeless sophistication.

With more than 35 amenities spread across over 30,000 square feet, Viceroy Fort Lauderdale creates an unmatched urban oasis while prioritizing personal connection and comfort. The Port Lounge & Bar will feature a full bar with curved banquette couches, oversized chairs, marble coffee tables and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to an intimate garden patio. Residents can enjoy a variety of entertainment spaces including a game room, a karaoke room equipped with a digital song catalog and audio equipment and for younger residents, a kids' room that features a dedicated arts and crafts area, book nooks and play spaces. Concierge services can activate entertainment spaces with personal chefs, bar service, waitstaff, décor, photography, and more.

For those looking to train or unwind, residents can enjoy an elite spa and health club experience, with a juice bar, studio space for yoga, Pilates, and meditation, a boxing/martial arts studio, and separate men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, and locker rooms. The dedicated full-time concierge can also book spa services such as private massages, facials, and other treatments with an outside provider if guests please.

Outdoors, residents can bask in Florida's year-round sunshine by the full service private pool reserved for owners and their guests. An additional 72-foot-long lounge pool and hot tub are available, along with sundecks featuring private cabanas and chaise seating. There are also alfresco grilling and dining pavilions, along with a botanical garden lounge with open-air art installations offering residents a blend of nature, art and social spaces.

Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale also provides the perfect setting for productivity. The indoor/outdoor co-working lounge features casual seating and worktables with light oak finishes, textural fabrics, and oil-rubbed bronze accents. An architecturally crafted terrazzo amphitheater with a central living garden atrium provides a unique space for gatherings. Private workrooms, studies and conference rooms are also available by reservation. Additionally, residents can enjoy a quarterly social activations and programming calendar that includes fitness and wellness events, along with elite status in the Viceroy DISCOVERY Loyalty Program. This unique initiative offers recognition and benefits across over 550 hotels, featuring discounted Viceroy Room Rates, complimentary room upgrades, and more.

Located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Flagler Village has evolved from a once industrial warehouse district to a vibrant, rapidly growing neighborhood known for its rich arts and culture. The area is a hub of creative energy, home to many galleries, studios and monthly art walks that showcase local talent. Its proximity to Las Olas Boulevard and Fort Lauderdale Beach combined with its growing selection of trendy restaurants, bars and residential developments, has made Flagler Village a hotspot for young professionals and creatives alike.

Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale's sales gallery is located at 451 NE 4th Street with visits scheduled by appointment only by calling 954-266-0000.

About Naftali Group

Naftali Group, a privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York City, has a prestigious track record, having led some of the most significant developments and landmark restorations. Founded and led by Miki Naftali, Naftali Group is highly specialized in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties in premier geographic areas with strong potential growth while maximizing the value of unique and irreplaceable assets. Naftali Group pursues strategic acquisitions and continuously grows its extensive portfolio of new development condominiums, income-producing, mixed-use properties and other assets.

Through innovation and discipline, Naftali is recognized as a leading developer with a current and past portfolio comprised of more than 50 projects encompassing more than $15 billion in total value. One of the most active firms in New York City, Naftali Group has successfully launched and sold out three record-breaking luxury condo projects in Manhattan since 2020: The Benson at 1045 Madison Avenue, 200 East 83rd and The Bellemont at 1165 Madison Avenue. The firm has several new development projects in the pipeline both in Manhattan and in Brooklyn, where the firm's waterfront development Williamsburg Wharf is currently in progress and estimated to be complete with the first phase in 2025. In addition to active projects in New York City, Naftali Group is developing over 3 million square feet of premier residential and mixed-use space across two projects in South Florida, including JEM in Miami. For more information, visit https://naftaligroup.com .

About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 250-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants, hotels, airport terminals, and hospitals, to festivals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets. For more information, visit www.rockwellgroup.com .

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 58 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. www.elliman.com/marketing

About Viceroy

With hotels and residences in Algarve (Portugal), Los Cabos (Mexico), Snowmass (Colorado), and St. Lucia (West Indies), and hotels in Riviera Maya (Mexico), Kopaonik (Serbia), Santa Monica (California), Chicago (Illinois), and Washington, D.C. Viceroy offers a fresh take on hospitality, centered on the richness of experiences and genuine connection. Viceroy is committed to creating unique and immersive experiences that allow guests to craft unforgettable narratives during their travels. Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 550 hotels around the world. Learn more at www.viceroy.com , facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup , and @viceroyhotels.

