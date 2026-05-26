Naftali Group's First Look at Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale's Penthouse Collection

Listed at a combined $20 million, the city's first Viceroy-branded penthouses redefine Las Olas living, offering Flagler Village's only private rooftop hot tubs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, globally recognized real estate development and investment brand, Naftali Group, reveals a first look at its highly anticipated penthouse collection at Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale, the city's first Viceroy-branded luxury condominium. Positioned atop the 500-foot tower, the limited collection represents the most elevated residential offering within the development, further reinforcing the project's appeal among discerning buyers seeking design-forward homes paired with world-class hospitality. Following strong sales momentum this year, the penthouses are priced from $8.8 million to $10.4 million, setting a new benchmark for sophisticated living in Fort Lauderdale.

Views from Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale Penthouse (Credit: Hayes Davidson)

The collection includes two expansive four-bedroom residences, each offering five full bathrooms, a powder room, and private elevator access. Designed by the internationally acclaimed Rockwell Group, whose work includes Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and The Boca Raton, the homes reflect the firm's signature approach to luxury living, creating spaces that feel both refined and highly livable. Each residence features 11-foot ceilings, sweeping wraparound terraces, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Spanning more than 4,000 square feet of interior living space and over 2,000 square feet outdoors, these homes offer breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and Fort Lauderdale skyline. Interiors are designed for both everyday living and entertaining, with open kitchens, formal dining areas, media rooms, walk-in pantries, laundry rooms, his-and-hers primary bathrooms, wet bars in the primary suites, outdoor kitchens and private hot tubs overlooking the city and water.

"Buyers are gravitating toward a more hospitality-driven lifestyle, where home and social life blend together seamlessly," said Danielle Naftali, EVP of Marketing, Sales & Design at Naftali Group. "With the strength of the Viceroy brand and Rockwell's design approach, we've created two beautiful residences that sit at the top of the tower, with every detail thoughtfully considered, from the wellness-focused amenities and expansive outdoor spaces to the private pool experience. They're designed to feel equally suited for everyday living and entertaining friends and family."

Developed by Naftali Group and exclusively represented by Douglas Elliman, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale brings a hospitality-forward approach to residential living in the city. Located between Las Olas Boulevard and Flagler Village, the 45-story tower features 251 one- to four-bedroom residences and more than 30,000 square feet of amenities and services designed to seamlessly blend home, wellness and social life. The property will feature a signature restaurant and private members club by The h.wood Group, the Los Angeles-based hospitality company behind concepts such as Delilah and The Nice Guy, alongside curated dining and event spaces, the resident-only Port Lounge & Bar, a wine and sound bar, karaoke room and screening room.

Residents will also enjoy exclusive beach club access and a complimentary year of social membership to Fort Lauderdale's leading pickleball club through the development's partnership with The FORT. Wellness offerings include a full-service spa with treatment suites, yoga and boxing studios, saunas, steam rooms and cold plunges, as well as multiple resort-style pools with cabanas and floating daybeds, all complemented by Viceroy's signature service and programming.

"Buyers are increasingly prioritizing residences that offer both exceptional design and a fully serviced lifestyle, and this collection delivers on both," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Douglas Elliman Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "We're continuing to see strong interest from both domestic and international buyers who recognize Fort Lauderdale's growth and are looking for a more elevated residential experience in the heart of South Florida."

The Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale sales gallery is located at 451 NE 4th St. and is open daily. To schedule a visit, please call 954-266-0000. For more information, visit viceroyfortlauderdale.com .

About Naftali Group

Naftali Group, a privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York City, has a prestigious track record, having led some of the most significant developments and landmark restorations. Founded and led by Miki Naftali, Naftali Group is highly specialized in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties in premier geographic areas with strong potential growth while maximizing the value of unique and irreplaceable assets. Naftali Group pursues strategic acquisitions and continuously grows its extensive portfolio of new development condominiums, income-producing, mixed-use properties and other assets.

Through innovation and discipline, Naftali is recognized as a leading developer with a current and past portfolio comprised of more than 50 projects encompassing more than $15 billion in total value. One of the most active firms in New York City, Naftali Group has successfully launched and sold out three record-breaking luxury condo projects in Manhattan since 2020: The Benson at 1045 Madison Avenue, 200 East 83rd and The Bellemont at 1165 Madison Avenue. The firm has several new development projects in the pipeline, both in Manhattan and in Brooklyn, where the firm's waterfront development, Williamsburg Wharf, is currently in progress and estimated to be complete with the first phase in 2025. In addition to active projects in New York City, Naftali Group is developing over 3 million square feet of premier residential and mixed-use space across two projects in South Florida, including JEM in Miami. For more information, visit https://naftaligroup.com.

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SOURCE Naftali Group