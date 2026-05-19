NAFTZ Applauds Launch of Bipartisan Congressional U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Caucus

Caucus will help advance policies strengthening manufacturing, resilient supply chains and domestic investment through the U.S. FTZ program

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ), the only national trade association focused solely on the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zone program, today applauded the launch of the bipartisan Congressional U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Caucus. It is a new House-led initiative focused on strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, supporting domestic jobs, and advancing secure, resilient supply chains through the U.S. FTZ program.

The National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones is celebrating the launch of a House-led, bipartisan FTZ Caucus. (Shown is the U.S. Capitol Building in an image courtesy of Wenhan Cheng from Pixabay.)

The caucus is being co-chaired by Congressman Aaron Bean (R-Fla.) and Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.) and will serve as a bipartisan forum for educating policymakers on the economic importance of the U.S. FTZ program and its role in supporting U.S. exports, reshoring efforts, investment and American manufacturing.

Created by Congress in 1934, the U.S. FTZ program incentivizes manufacturing and distribution activity in the U.S., particularly in cases where foreign competitors maintain tariff advantages. Merchandise stored within a U.S. FTZ is considered outside of U.S. Customs territory for duty purposes until it enters domestic commerce, allowing companies to defer payment of applicable duties, tariffs and fees until goods leave the zone for U.S. consumption.

In 2024, more than 543,000 Americans were employed across approximately 1,300 active U.S. FTZ operations nationwide, with related exports accounting for roughly 6.5% of total U.S. output.

"U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones are one of the nation's most effective and underappreciated economic development tools," said Jeffrey J. Tafel, president of NAFTZ. "We applaud the bipartisan leadership of Reps. Bean and Strickland in establishing the Congressional U.S. Foreign-Trade Zone Caucus. This effort reflects a shared recognition that the U.S. FTZ program is a proven tool for strengthening American manufacturing, supporting jobs and driving domestic investment."

The launch of the caucus comes amid heightened national focus on supply chain security, manufacturing reshoring and trade policy modernization. During this time, NAFTZ has worked extensively with Congress, federal agencies and industry stakeholders to advocate for policies that enhance the effectiveness of the U.S. FTZ program and maintain global competitiveness for U.S.-based manufacturers and distributors.

"The creation of this caucus provides an important pathway for ensuring policymakers have clear, accurate insight into how the program operates and how it advances national economic priorities," added Tafel. "NAFTZ looks forward to working closely with the caucus and its members in the months ahead."

NAFTZ has recently advocated for updates and clarifications tied to tariff and trade policy implementation, including matters related to inverted tariff treatment, Section 301 tariff actions, Customs modernization, and revisions to trade frameworks such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). In recent weeks, it was instrumental in implementing system-wide changes to International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff entries in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling, striking down the tariffs.

The association has also worked closely with policymakers on issues impacting e-commerce, supply chain resiliency, domestic investment and operational certainty for companies utilizing U.S. FTZ procedures.

The Congressional U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Caucus will help provide lawmakers and staff with timely briefings, industry engagement opportunities and educational resources related to the operation and economic impact of FTZs across the country.

These designated zones continue to support a wide range of industries and activities throughout the U.S., including pharmaceuticals, aerospace, automotive manufacturing, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, machinery, food and beverage production, medical instruments and advanced manufacturing sectors. Earlier this year, nearly half (49%) of responding U.S. FTZ users and operators also reported increased activity throughout 2025, with another 18% holding steady.

Under the U.S. FTZ framework, merchandise may be assembled, manufactured, processed, tested, stored, repaired, relabeled, repackaged or distributed within these secure zones deemed outside Customs territory. The program is overseen by the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Treasury along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and administered locally by economic development organizations and state and regional "grantee" administrators.

"Congressional engagement and education are critically important as policymakers continue evaluating trade, tariff and manufacturing policy in a highly competitive global environment," said Melissa Irmen, director of advocacy at NAFTZ. "The launch of this caucus creates an important opportunity to consistently ensure lawmakers understand how the U.S. FTZ program supports American workers, enhances compliance and security, encourages domestic investment, and strengthens U.S. supply chain resilience."

To stay up to date on NAFTZ's activity and track real-time updates and alerts, visit its website and newsfeed, here.

About NAFTZ

The National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ) is the collective voice of the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones community. Representing public and private sector members across the United States, NAFTZ is dedicated to advancing the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones program through advocacy, education and collaboration. The association works to promote policies that strengthen U.S. competitiveness, encourage domestic investment and job creation, and support secure and efficient international trade operations. For more information visit: www.naftz.org.

SOURCE National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones