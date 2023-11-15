NAG Launches Virtual Supercomputer Managed Service, Redefining HPC Accessibility and Simplicity for Industrial Users

OXFORD, England, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAG, the leading algorithms and supercomputing services company, today announced the launch of its Virtual Supercomputer Managed Service (VSMS). Backed by NAG's long track record of providing world-class managed HPC services, this innovative new service de-risks and simplifies HPC access for industrial clients across all sectors with a unique combination of cutting-edge technology and subject matter expertise.

For over a decade NAG has managed wholesale HPC operations for industrial clients, and more recently, extensive cloud migration of industrial workloads. These experiences have revealed that, while there is a rising need for HPC simulation, clients increasingly encounter difficulties and challenges due to lack of expertise, increasing infrastructure complexity, and unpredictability of workloads. These challenges lead to project overruns, staffing constraints, spiralling costs and reduced scientific output.

NAG VSMS removes the burden of meeting complex computational requirements from the client, and instead satisfies those requirements through a service level agreement. Underpinning the service is a powerful provisioning, management and maintenance platform. However, clients instead interact with a user-friendly and customisable simple web interface, that automates job and workflow execution, cluster provision and maintenance, and cost management. Meanwhile NAG experts will customise, tune and maintain on-demand clusters from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) on behalf of clients, ensuring scalability and efficiency are maintained while cost are kept within budget.

"We have been seeing the same messages from industrial users of HPC for some time", said Adrian Tate, CEO of NAG, "their scientists and engineers are doing less science and engineering and more managing of their computational environments. This leads to inefficient results, higher project risk, increased costs and ultimately, lower output. With VSMS we put the burden of HPC back into the hands of HPC experts, who design and provision scalable clusters tailored to client needs but accessed in the easiest manner possible. Clients will see higher scientific output with lower overall cost and lower project risk."

By adopting NAG VSMS, clients will see:

Optimized Workflow Integration: Facilitates an immediate, hassle-free transition to advanced cloud HPC, ensuring zero downtime.

Facilitates an immediate, hassle-free transition to advanced cloud HPC, ensuring zero downtime. Enhanced Scientific Output: By alleviating administrative burdens, the service empowers teams to delve deeper into research, fostering more discoveries.

By alleviating administrative burdens, the service empowers teams to delve deeper into research, fostering more discoveries. De-risked Operations: With scalable resources, the VSMS guarantees smoother operation of crucial jobs, minimizing delays and maximizing efficiency.

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World-renowned for the NAG® Library – the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available – NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded in 1970, and now part of the n2 Group, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU and Asia.

Over 50 years of experience in finance and numerical engineering

As a not-for-profit company, NAG reinvests revenues into research and development

Boasts the largest commercially available collection of mathematical algorithms

60-70% of the world's largest investment banks use NAG software

For further information about NAG and the Virtual Supercomputer Managed Service, please visit innovate.nag.com/vsms

Media inquiries: Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG), [email protected], +44 (0)1865 511245