Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones

In a user-centric and hyper-personalized world, it is imperative to create easy, intuitive, and flexible client-facing solutions. To better permit customers to not only view flights, but to also obtain pricing and make reservations across all 26 of their member airlines, Star Alliance had to upgrade their mobile application.

Nagarro embraced the challenge of fitting and enhancing an integrated flight-and-fare search solution to enhance the Star Alliance travel ecosystem. Using agile project management according to a strict time-to-market timeline of 90 days, Nagarro designed the User Interface and created an easy-to-use, high-performance solution that enabled quick sorting and filtering to ensure successful navigation and better results for the customer.

Biometric airport processes

Star Alliance has realized a single biometrical facial recognition system to be used for check-in, baggage drop, security portal access, lounge access, and aircraft boarding at multiple airport locations for multiple airlines. Passengers are now able to enrol through a participating member airline's app, upload a selfie and a passport scan, and then verify their identity through biometric-recognition services at a participating airport on an opt-in basis. Only one registration is required across any participating airport or airline, allowing a hygienic touch-free, paperless process.

As one of four critical technology partners, Nagarro was primarily responsible for shaping the user experience to ensure increased footfall and high acceptability for travellers to opt in for biometrics registration. As a reliable technology partner, Nagarro, also took the lead in setting the guidelines for development including, but not limited to, code reviews, coding standards, linting and quality insurance testing to be implemented across the parties working on biometrics project.

Trusted partnership in times of crisis

Even as the world combats the current global crisis in the new normal, Nagarro's tech teams ensured that their projects were delivered within schedule timelines. Amit Chawla, who heads Travel & Logistics at Nagarro, looks with awe at the two project successes: "Despite the impact of coronavirus on business around the world, it is all the more important to stay on the ball in our digitization journey. For over six years, we have been privileged to work for the world's largest airline alliance and our partnership is not only characterized by quality and know-how, but above all, by trust and loyalty. We are proud that even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, we remained client-centric and delivered the best possible solution."

"We enjoy a long-term partnership with Nagarro, as they have always understood our needs and have always delivered the right solution. In the world of technology, it is easy to get caught up in the complexity of things, but with Nagarro, there is always more focus on the result, the destination, and how it will better our operations. The importance and mutual benefits of this relationship has been proven once more during COVID-19," says Jeremy Drury, Director Digital & Technology Services at Star Alliance.

About Nagarro

Nagarro is a global digital engineering leader with a full-service offering. Nagarro specializes in "change the business" technology services, including digital product engineering, e-commerce and customer experience services, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, cloud and IoT solutions, and consulting on next-generation ERP. The company has a broad and long-standing international customer base, primarily in Central Europe, particularly Germany, and in North America. This includes a number of global blue-chip companies and leading independent software vendors (ISVs), other market and industry leaders, and public sector clients. In total, the group employs over 8,400 people worldwide (as of June 30, 2020). www.nagarro.com

About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance as a market leader and innovator has been recognised through numerous awards, including the coveted Skytrax Passenger's Choice Awards as Best Airline Alliance. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 19,000 daily flights to over 1,300 airports in 195 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

Further information is available via: www.staralliance.com, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Nagarro