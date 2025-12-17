Nagarro strengthens its US presence through the strategic acquisition of Charles Hudson Technology Solutions (CHTS)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, today announced the acquisition of Charles Hudson Technology Solutions. This Cambridge, Massachusetts-based technology services firm specializes in quality engineering for the digital commerce and retail sectors. This strategic acquisition provides Nagarro with access to major US retail and CPG players, with a team of over 180 professionals across the US and India. It enables Nagarro to offer a broader suite of services to CHTS's existing clients.

CHTS has a strong track record of partnering with large enterprise clients to help them deliver high-quality experiences at a rapid pace while reducing their risk. Over the past decade, CHTS has built long-standing client relationships and a strong reputation as a reliable technology partner with deep industry expertise. Like Nagarro, CHTS prides itself on its culture, which focuses on delivering client value, empowering teams, and fostering innovation and collaboration.

Vishwanathan Padmanabhan and Karan Puri, co-founders of CHTS, state, "We are incredibly excited to join forces with Nagarro, a company whose culture mirrors ours. Both companies share a deep commitment to client centricity, delivering enhanced value and empowering our teams. We believe the combination of Nagarro and CHTS is incredibly synergistic and opens up tremendous opportunities for both our customers and our team members. This move will allow CHTS to deliver a much broader and deeper set of capabilities to our customers and allow us to tap into Nagarro's deep and expansive R&D capabilities, especially in the evolving AI space."

Manas Human, co-founder of Nagarro, states, "We are happy to bring on board the founders and team of Charles Hudson Technology Solutions. We are especially excited by their footprint in US retail and CPG. As Nagarro engages with retail and CPG leaders on topics like AI governance and safety, CHTS adds valuable content, context, and connections."

Founded in 2015, CHTS is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based services provider with comprehensive testing and quality assurance services for enterprise customers in the digital commerce and retail industry.

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 17,700 people in 39 countries.

