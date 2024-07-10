Nagish Raises $16 Million to Revolutionize Communication for Individuals with Hearing Loss Through AI

Canaan Leads Series A in Nagish to Break Down Barriers, Address Daily Challenges for Millions of Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing Individuals

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagish, an innovative startup using AI to make communication accessible for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, today announced $16 million in funding. This includes $11 million in Series A led by Canaan Partners, with participation from existing investors K5 Global, Tokyo Black, Cardumen Capital, Vertex Ventures Israel, Contour Venture Partners, and Precursor Ventures, as well as the founders of Datadog and Looker. This financing complements Nagish's $5 million seed round. It will fuel the continued development of Nagish's AI-powered communication tools to transform how more than a billion people with hearing loss communicate, share information, and work.

"Nagish is not just another AI app. It's a catalyst for empowerment, independence, and social inclusion, inspiring a new era of communication for millions of individuals with hearing loss," said Laura Chau, partner at Canaan. "Nagish exemplifies the profound impact that AI can have on society, making inclusivity and accessibility a reality for millions."

Nagish's mission is to bridge the communication gap faced by the hard-of-hearing community, leveraging advanced AI to create accessible, intuitive, and practical tools. With this new infusion of capital, Nagish is set to enhance its product offering, expand its reach, and ensure that more individuals around the globe can benefit from seamless communication. These advancements will empower individuals to connect, learn, and thrive – and underscore Nagish's commitment to the hearing loss community.

"This funding is a testament to the critical need for innovative solutions that address the daily challenges faced by millions of people who are deaf or hard of hearing," said Tomer Aharoni, Nagish CEO and co-founder. "We believe in a future where inclusivity and accessibility are not just ideals but everyday realities, and Nagish is pioneering a new era of communication."

Nagish has developed the first end-to-end private relay service that empowers deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals to communicate without a third party. The company's flagship product, an AI-powered speech-to-text and text-to-speech phone app, stands out for its highly accurate and instantaneous transcription of spoken language into text. Nagish offers real-time transcription and customizable text display options, an intuitive interface that replaces native phone apps, and voice modulation features, making it a comprehensive communication tool for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. Nagish empowers people with hearing loss to follow conversations in real-time, enhancing personal interactions and improving accessibility while keeping calls private and secure.

Tens of thousands of individuals worldwide have already experienced the transformative power of Nagish. They point to its clear benefits in breaking down barriers and enabling users to communicate independently, with no interpreters, stenographers, or assistants involved. The company also has partnerships with many large enterprises, including Comcast, Pfizer, NBCUniversal, and Amazon, whose employees use Nagish for personal and business communication.

Nagish was recently certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide telecommunication relay services, a significant achievement that underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and user safety. This certification is a significant milestone for Nagish as it allows the company to operate as a trusted and regulated provider of relay services. The certification makes Nagish one of the few certified providers and further validates Nagish's commitment to setting new standards for accessibility and ease of use in relay services.

With this financial backing, Nagish will bring new products to the market and increase its hiring efforts, bringing top talent in AI development, product design, and customer support to ensure its users' continued success.

Nagish is dedicated to creating AI-powered communication tools for individuals with hearing loss. By leveraging advanced technology, Nagish aims to make communication seamless and accessible for everyone, fostering inclusivity and empowering individuals to connect, work, and thrive. For more information about Nagish, please visit www.nagish.com .

