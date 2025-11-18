Nagish Sponsors The U.S. Men's and Women's Basketball Teams at the 2025 Deaflympics

Nagish joins Team USA – with its remarkable gold medal history – as a sponsor, championing accessibility and equal opportunity while empowering Deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes to shine in the global arena.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagish, a leading accessibility technology company providing real-time AI-powered transcription and captioning for the deaf and hard of hearing, is proud to partner with the U.S. Deaf Basketball Teams as an official team sponsor for the 2025 Deaflympics taking place in Tokyo.

The USA Men’s Basketball Team at the 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo The USA Women’s Basketball Team at the 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo

"We are honored to support this remarkable group of athletes as they get to transform all of their hard work into going for gold," said Tomer Aharoni, CEO and co-founder of Nagish. "Becoming an official sponsor of the U.S. Deaf Basketball Team at the Deaflympics Games is a natural partnership grounded in shared values — perseverance, accessibility, and empowerment."

By joining forces with Team USA, Nagish is not only sponsoring the US athletes but also celebrating a vision: breaking barriers and redefining what's possible. The partnership reflects Nagish's commitment to supporting communities that push boundaries, both on the court and via accessible technology.

"For me, this partnership is personal as I've lived this moment," said Matt Sherman, Head of Community at Nagish. "I played for Team USA and won gold at the 2019 World Deaf Basketball Championships. I know the adrenaline, the pride, and the pressures that come with representing your country. Now, in my role at Nagish, I get to support today's athletes by making communication more accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing community, on the court, online, and everywhere the story travels."

This year's Deaflympics will mark 100 years since the first event in Paris in 1924. It will be the first time the games are hosted in Japan. Over 3,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes from more than 80 countries are expected to compete across 21 different sports.

"Accessibility isn't just a feature, it's a foundation for connection and opportunity," added Aharoni. "The Deaflympics and the athletes who compete embody that spirit, and we're proud to stand alongside Team USA as they inspire millions around the world."

Nagish is committed to creating technologies that expand communication accessibility for Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. They recently acquired sign.mt, an AI leader in real-time sign language translation.

About Nagish:

Nagish is an AI-powered platform that offers private, real-time speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. By removing barriers to communication and adhering to the highest regulatory and privacy standards, Nagish is transforming how individuals connect in personal, professional, and public settings, enabling truly accessible communication for everyone. Nagish has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

For more information, visit nagish.com.

Contact Details:

Raanan Loew

[email protected]

US: +1-347-897-9276

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826139/NAGISH_USA_2025_Mens_Deaflympics_Tokyo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826140/NAGISH_USA_2025_Womens_Deaflympics_Tokyo.jpg

SOURCE Nagish