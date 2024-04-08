NAHQ Announces 2024 Board Members

NAHQ welcomes new board leadership

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) has announced its new board members and leadership positions: Patricia Resnik, MJ, MBA, RRT, FACHE, CPHQ, CHC, CHPC, as its 2024 president; April M. Taylor, MS, MHA, FACHE, CMQ/OE, CLSSBB, CPHQ, CPPS, as president-elect; Cathy Duquette, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, FNAHQ, as secretary/treasurer; and Sheranda Fesler, PhD, RN, RNC-NIC, NE-BC, CPHQ, CPPS, FNAHQ, as chair of the individual strategic advisory council.

"It is an honor to welcome these industry leaders as they step into their new roles on the board. Each is committed to advancing NAHQ's mission to set the industry standard for quality and safety and help individuals and organizations achieve it," said NAHQ Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ. "This board is highly engaged and dedicated to addressing healthcare's long-standing challenge of reducing variability in healthcare delivery through the work they do in their daily professions, which includes advocating for more adoption of the twice-validated NAHQ Healthcare Quality Competency Framework."

Patricia Resnik, MJ, MBA, RRT, FACHE, CPHQ, CHC, CHPC, president of NAHQ's 2024 Board of Directors, most recently served as the vice president of operations for the Center for Virtual Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of ChristianaCare, a nonprofit academic health system, headquartered in Delaware. She served in a variety of leadership roles there since 1991. Additionally, Resnik co-led the development of the "Population Health & Care Transitions" chapter of NAHQ's HQ Solutions, published in 2022, and co-led the development of NAHQ's "Essential Competencies: Regulatory and Accreditation," released in 2016.

"It is my privilege to serve as the NAHQ president this year with such a distinguished group of quality colleagues," Resnik stated. "As my work with NAHQ deepens each year, so does my affinity for and dedication to its purpose and vision. Healthcare continues to rapidly change, and I have first-hand knowledge of how NAHQ works to champion organizations that aim to unleash the human potential of their workforce. 2024 is poised to be a year of significant opportunity for NAHQ to expand its reach and positively impact patient care, and I am delighted to be a part of this team."

April M. Taylor, MS, MHA, FACHE, CMQ/OE, CLSSBB, CPHQ, CPPS, is the chief operating officer at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. In this role, she provides leadership for ensuring quality and improving care through data analytics, transparency, and collaboration. Taylor also serves as core faculty in the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Safety at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, in Philadelphia where she teaches healthcare quality measurement. Her previous experience includes the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Catholic Health East (now Trinity Health).

"NAHQ has been leading the way as the pre-eminent organization dedicated to professionals who work in healthcare quality and safety and defining the industry standard of excellence for the discipline," said Taylor. "I am proud to serve as the president-elect and to help drive NAHQ's vision for better healthcare quality & safety – and better healthcare – for everyone."

Cathy Duquette, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, FNAHQ, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to her role on the NAHQ board having served in senior healthcare executive roles leading and collaborating with health system corporate and affiliate leaders on strategy, operations, nursing, quality, and finance. Duquette spent more than a decade at Lifespan as Executive Vice President, Quality & Safety and Chief Nursing Executive. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Quality Officer at Rhode Island and Hasbro Children's Hospitals. Her expertise as a system-level executive leader with oversight for quality and safety functions includes performance/process improvement; patient experience; accreditation and regulatory readiness; patient safety; clinical transformation; data analytics and insights; and infection prevention.

"NAHQ has been helping individuals and organizations improve healthcare quality for nearly 50 years," said Duquette. "In my role on the board, I look forward to supporting NAHQ in leading the industry as a data-driven organization and the trusted resource setting the standard around quality infrastructure, workforce planning and workforce development."

Sheranda Fesler, PhD, RN, RNC-NIC, NE-BC, CPHQ, CPPS, FNAHQ, is an executive nurse leader with more than 18 years of clinical and operational experience and recognized leadership. As a quality and safety leader, Fesler has proven experience with strong, measurable and high-visibility outcomes. She is Vice President of Quality and Safety at HCA Houston Healthcare in Conroe, Texas. Prior to that, Fesler spent nearly a decade at Texas Children's Hospital serving in multiple quality leadership roles.

"I am deeply honored to bring my experience, passion and commitment to healthcare quality and safety to my role on the NAHQ board," said Fesler. "I look forward to advancing the work NAHQ does to support the clinical and non-clinical workforce with alignment around healthcare quality and safety competencies and skills to improve patient care."

NAHQ's 2024 Board of Directors:

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

Media Contact:

Mary Pettersen

PR and Communications Director

National Association for Healthcare Quality

[email protected]

SOURCE National Association For Healthcare Quality