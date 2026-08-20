NAHQ Earns Two National Honors for Micro-Credentials Portfolio

Organization recognized by ASAE and Brandon Hall Group for innovation, impact and excellence in healthcare workforce development

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) has earned two significant national honors recognizing its Micro-Credentials portfolio, underscoring the company's leadership in workforce development and its commitment to equipping professionals who work in healthcare quality with practical, job-ready capabilities.

NAHQ received a 2026 ASAE Power of Associations Silver Award and a Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for Excellence in Learning and Development for its Micro-Credentials offering. Together, the recognitions provide validation from two highly regarded organizations representing the association and learning and development sectors, respectively.

"These honors affirm that NAHQ's approach to professional development is not simply about delivering education, it is about translating healthcare quality standards and workforce needs into practical capabilities that professionals and organizations can put to work," said Tanya Dilulio, Chief Operating Officer of NAHQ. "The recognition from both ASAE and Brandon Hall Group reflects the innovation, collaboration and measurable impact behind our Micro-Credentials, and it reinforces our commitment to building the workforce capabilities healthcare organizations need to advance quality and safety."

Recognition from the Association Community

The ASAE Power of Associations Awards, presented by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), recognize association programs that demonstrate how associations create meaningful impact beyond their core business activities. Award recipients are evaluated on factors including innovation, reach, measurable impact and outcomes.

NAHQ's Silver Award recognizes its suite of Micro-Credentials as an exemplary initiative addressing workforce challenges in healthcare quality. This growing portfolio provides focused learning in the individual domains of the NAHQ Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™, the industry standard defining the most up-to-date knowledge and skills required for quality excellence.

Outcomes highlighted in NAHQ's award submission included Net Promoter Scores exceeding +50 across programs, 97% of learners reporting achievement of learning objectives, strong relevance ratings among experienced healthcare professionals and significant interest in additional Micro-Credentials.

The recognition reinforces NAHQ's broader workforce development strategy and demonstrates how the Healthcare Quality Competency Framework can serve as a foundation for translating industry standards into actionable learning and capability-building solutions.

Recognition from the Learning and Development Community

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in learning, talent and workforce development. Programs are evaluated by an independent panel based on areas including alignment to business needs, program design and delivery, user experience and innovation, and effectiveness and measurable results.

NAHQ's Silver Award for Excellence in Learning and Development recognizes the Micro-Credentials portfolio as an innovative professional development solution with demonstrated value for healthcare professionals and the organizations they serve.

The award places NAHQ among organizations recognized across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare, higher education, technology, non-profits and professional associations — for excellence in workforce and talent development.

Formal recognition of NAHQ's Brandon Hall Group award will take place at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference in January 2027, with NAHQ featured among the year's honorees.

"Ultimately, these awards are a reflection of what is possible when strategy, evidence-based learning design and collaboration come together," said Dilulio. "We are proud that our Micro-Credentials are being recognized not only within the association community, but also by leaders in learning and development. Most importantly, we are proud of the difference they are making for the professionals who are advancing healthcare quality every day."

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the global authority advancing healthcare Quality & Safety across the healthcare continuum. NAHQ sets and maintains the industry standard for healthcare Quality & Safety competencies through its Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™. This expert-developed, data-driven, continuously validated Framework, endorsed by Joint Commission, defines the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to achieve measurable clinical Quality & Safety and financial outcomes that deliver on healthcare excellence. NAHQ helps individuals and organizations activate the Framework through education, workforce development solutions, industry-leading insights, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ).

NAHQ supports hundreds of organizations and a powerful professional community across the globe to advance a shared vision for strong Quality workforces and cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org

Media Contact:

Evelyn Warren

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SOURCE National Association For Healthcare Quality