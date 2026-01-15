National Association for Healthcare Quality Announces 2026 Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) today announced its 2026 Board of Directors, a distinguished group of healthcare quality and safety leaders who will guide the organization as it continues advancing the discipline and strengthening outcomes across the healthcare continuum.

The 2026 Board brings deep expertise in system-wide quality improvement, healthcare delivery, accreditation, strategy and workforce development. Together, they will support NAHQ's mission to define and elevate the competencies of healthcare professionals working in quality and advance standards of excellence nationwide.

NAHQ Leadership for 2026

April Taylor, MS, MHA, FACHE, CMQ/OE, CLSSBB, CPHQ, CPPS, assumes the role of President of the Board for 2026. Taylor is the Chief Operating Officer at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She brings extensive experience in quality leadership, performance improvement, and systems transformation.

"This year marks a pivotal year for healthcare quality – the profession and the discipline," said Taylor. "The 2026 NAHQ Board of Directors, represents our strong historic expertise in quality leadership while adding depth in operations and strategy – the future of healthcare. I am excited to welcome our newest members to help us advance the Power of Q."

Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, is the Chief Executive Officer of NAHQ and under her leadership, NAHQ has strengthened its position as the trusted voice for healthcare professionals working in quality and expanded its impact through education, credentialing, and strategic partnerships.

"I am honored to continue serving NAHQ alongside such an accomplished and forward-thinking Board of Directors," said Mercado. "This group brings the insight, experience, and passion needed to advance the quality workforce and ensure NAHQ continues to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and the professionals who serve them."

2026 Board of Directors

The Board of Directors will be led through executive and officer roles including:

April Taylor - President

Patty Resnik - Immediate Past President

Cathy Duquette – President Elect

Jill Ryan - Secretary/Treasurer

NAHQ welcomes new Board Members for 2026, Randy Harmatz and Marwa J. Zohdy who will serve as Directors at Large.

Randy Harmatz is a nationally recognized healthcare quality leader with decades of experience leading culture change to improve clinical outcomes and operational performance. She currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at Nicklaus Children's Health System in Miami, Florida, where she oversees Quality Improvement, Patient Safety, Clinical Risk Management, Management Engineering, and Infection Prevention.

"I am deeply honored to join NAHQ's visionary Board of Directors," said Harmatz. "NAHQ's commitment to advancing the core quality competencies of healthcare professionals has elevated the profession and plays a vital role in improving patient safety and outcomes across healthcare."

Marwa Joy Zohdy has built her career supporting healthcare providers and payers as they navigate complex challenges in strategy, transformation, quality and safety, and leadership. She is a consultant with Egon Zehnder, where she co-leads the firm's work with U.S. healthcare payers and providers, focusing on CEO succession, C-suite executive search, and board advisory services across the healthcare continuum.

"I believe that a commitment to quality and safety is one of the most direct and impactful ways that leaders can make healthcare better," stated Zohdy. "High-quality, safe healthcare improves system performance at every level and profoundly impacts the experience of patients and their families today, tomorrow, and into the future. I am honored to continue supporting this mission on the NAHQ Board."

Additional Directors at Large roles are filled by:

Esther Emard

Carol Gomes

Deirdre McCaughey

James Merlino

Nidia Williams

Together, the 2026 Board of Directors will steward NAHQ's strategic priorities, including professional development, competency validation, workforce readiness, and the expansion of quality and safety practices across all care settings.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

