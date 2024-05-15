NAHQ Strengthens Executive Leadership to Fuel Further Growth & Advance Quality & Safety in the Healthcare Profession

Jessica Juozapavich Appointed as Chief Financial & Operations Officer, Stacey Rubin Promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing & Membership

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) announced today that it has made strategic appointments in strengthening its executive leadership team with the hiring of Jessica Juozapavich as chief financial and operations officer and the promotion of Stacey Rubin to senior vice president, marketing and membership.

Stacey Rubin, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Membership, NAHQ Jessica Juozapavich, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, NAHQ (PRNewsfoto/National Association For Healthcare Quality)

"As NAHQ continues its unwavering commitment to driving excellence in healthcare quality & safety, we want to warmly welcome Jessica to the NAHQ team and congratulate Stacey on this well-deserved promotion," said NAHQ Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ. "Their exceptional leadership and expertise align seamlessly with NAHQ's mission to elevate the profession of healthcare quality and advance the critical discipline of quality & safety across all aspects of care delivery. Their leadership roles underscore our organization's steadfast determination to seek out and cultivate the finest talent, ensuring that we optimize our team and remain at the forefront of driving positive change in healthcare. We look forward to seeing their deep expertise and knowledge shine at NAHQ."

With more than two decades of finance and operations experience, Juozapavich is widely recognized for her leadership and collaboration, working cross-functionally to drive growth and transform organization operations. Prior to joining NAHQ, Jessica served as the vice president, finance and business operations at MxD (Manufacturing X Digital) where she was responsible for leading the development and implementation of the company's five-year strategic plan and led a team of 20, overseeing seven core departments including accounting, financing, human resources, legal, compliance, corporate events and facilities.

In her new role, Juozapavich will play a pivotal part in the strategic management of NAHQ as the organization looks to further innovate and grow its membership base, customer relationships, and portfolio of credentials and educational offerings. She will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations, driving operational efficiency, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the industry.

"Í was attracted to NAHQ as being the industry standard and leading voice in healthcare quality & safety," Juozapavich said. "I look forward to bringing my expertise to helping the organization optimize its operations and meets its strategic goals to advance healthcare quality & safety."

Juozapavich is a certified public accountant and earned a bachelor's degree in accountancy from Texas A&M University, and a Master of Business Administration and Finance degree from Sam Houston State University.

Rubin joined NAHQ in March 2023 bringing with her more than 25 years of award-winning B2B/B2C blue-chip brand experience across diverse industries on both the client and agency sides of the business. Her marketing leadership includes executive roles at companies such as School Specialty, Epsilon, Tribune Media, and FCB. Her accolades include a Women of Excellence award in leadership from Path to Purchase Institute.

"Stacey has made a monumental impact on NAHQ's integrated marketing strategy to increase brand awareness, further engage our key stakeholders, and improve NAHQ's external visibility as the leading voice in healthcare quality," Mercado said. "In her expanded role, Stacey will play a larger role in elevating the organization's membership, customer engagement, and go-to-market strategies."

"I am so proud of the work we have done to elevate healthcare quality as both a profession and a discipline," Rubin said. "I look forward to my broader role in leading the organization to further building the NAHQ brand, supporting our product marketing efforts, and enhancing the member experience. This includes helping to crystalize why quality matters and how quality is achieved."

Rubin earned a bachelor's degree in business administration/marketing from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

