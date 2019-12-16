NAIC and Aon partner to provide private equity members with access to M&A and transaction advisory services

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, and Aon plc , a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced a partnership that will provide diverse-owned private equity firms access to advisory services that will help them better mitigate risk and reduce transaction costs.

"We are excited to work closely with Aon to expand access to industry-leading M&A insurance and capital management products and advisory services," said Robert L. Greene, President and CEO of the NAIC. "Aon's unique insights and services will undoubtedly lead to even greater value and lower transaction risk for our member firms and their portfolio companies."

NAIC member firms are expected to increasingly pursue innovative and complex transactions as the private equity industry expands and evolves. Aon's insights, data & analytics capabilities, and transaction advisory will help to position NAIC firms' deals more competitively in the marketplace. With this partnership, NAIC's member firms will also have access to Aon's broader portfolio of solutions and services across commercial risk, reinsurance, health, retirement and data & analytics.

"The deal-making environment for private equity firms is increasingly complex and Aon is thrilled to partner with NAIC's member firms to deliver insights that will help them reduce volatility and improve performance," said Brian Cochrane, Executive Chairman, M&A and Transaction Solutions at Aon.

About the NAIC

Based in Washington, DC, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of more than 80 member firms representing over $150 billion of assets under management, it is the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Media Contacts:

For Aon : Will Dunn, will.dunn@aon.com, 212-441-1819

For NAIC : Alan Hughes, ahughes@naicpe.com, 917-993-3842

SOURCE National Association of Investment Companies

