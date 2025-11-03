NAIC Names Melissa Jackson Director of Communications

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announces Melissa Jackson as its Director of Communications. Jackson started her new role on Oct. 27, 2025, and is based out of Kansas City, MO.

"We are excited to welcome Melissa to the NAIC. Her experience spearheading strategic communications and leading dynamic teams will help us continue amplifying the importance of state-based insurance regulation," said NAIC Interim CEO Jeff Johnston.

"We look forward to Melissa highlighting the regulators' work to protect consumers and ensure strong, stable, and resilient insurance markets," said NAIC President and North Dakota Insurance and Securities Commissioner Jon Godfread.

Through communications tools and resources, the NAIC Communications Division supports NAIC members in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 5 U.S. territories.

Jackson joins the NAIC from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, where she was Vice President of Public Affairs. Previously, Jackson also served at the U.S. Department of State.

Jackson earned a bachelor's degree in organizational communication from Missouri State University and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.

SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS