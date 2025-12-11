NAIC Officers Elected for 2026

President: Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. Scott A. White was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1, 2018.





Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1, 2018. President-Elect: Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Director Elizabeth (Beth) Kelleher Dwyer. Beth Kelleher Dwyer was appointed Superintendent of Insurance on January 11, 2016, and named Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation in May 2023.





Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Director Elizabeth (Beth) Kelleher Dwyer. was appointed Superintendent of Insurance on January 11, 2016, and named Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation in May 2023. Vice President: Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike. Jon Pike was named Commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department effective January 5, 2021.





Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike. was named Commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department effective January 5, 2021. Secretary-Treasurer: South Carolina Department of Insurance Director Michael Wise. Michael Wise was appointed Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance in May 2023.

The newly elected officers will assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2026.

NAIC Members also elected 2026 zone officers during the Fall National Meeting. The NAIC is organized into four geographical zones, and within each zone, the respective zone members annually elect three officers.

Northeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Justin Zimmerman (New Jersey)

Vice Chair: Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt (New Hampshire)

Secretary: Commissioner Marie Grant (Maryland)

Southeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Mike Chaney (Mississippi)

Vice Chair: Commissioner John King (Georgia)

Secretary: Commissioner Michael Yaworsky (Florida)

Midwest Zone

Chair: Director Eric Dunning (Nebraska)

Vice Chair: Director Larry D. Deiter (South Dakota)

Secretary: Director Ann Gillespie (Illinois)

Western Zone

Chair: Commissioner Ricardo Lara (California)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Patty Kuderer (Washington)

Secretary: Commissioner Ned Gaines (Nevada)

About the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

