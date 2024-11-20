NAIC Officers Elected for 2025
News provided byNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS
Nov 20, 2024, 12:15 ET
DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, 2024, Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected their 2025 officers at the conclusion of the NAIC Fall National Meeting in Denver, Colorado.
Here are the 2025 NAIC officers:
- President: North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread. Jon Godfread was first elected Commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on November 8, 2016, and was re-elected for a third term on November 5, 2024.
- President-Elect: Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. Scott A. White was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1, 2018.
- Vice President: Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Director Elizabeth (Beth) Kelleher Dwyer. Beth Kelleher Dwyer was appointed Superintendent of Insurance on January 11, 2016, and named Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation in May 2023.
- Secretary-Treasurer: Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike. Jon Pike was named Commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department effective January 5, 2021.
The newly elected officers will assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2025.
NAIC Members also elected 2025 zone officers during the Fall National Meeting. The NAIC is organized into four geographical zones, and within each zone, three officers are elected annually by the respective zone members.
Here are the 2025 zone officers:
Northeast Zone
Chair: Commissioner Michael Humphreys (Pennsylvania)
Vice Chair: Commissioner Justin Zimmerman (New Jersey)
Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner David J. (D.J.) Bettencourt (New Hampshire)
Southeast Zone
Chair: Commissioner Sharon P. Clark (Kentucky)
Vice Chair: Commissioner Alan McClain (Arkansas)
Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner Tregenza Roach (U.S. Virgin Islands)
Midwest Zone
Chair: Commissioner Vicki Schmidt (Kansas)
Vice Chair: Director Eric Dunning (Nebraska)
Secretary-Treasurer: Director Larry Deiter (South Dakota)
Western Zone
Chair: Commissioner Andrew Stolfi (Oregon)
Vice Chair: Commissioner Cassie Brown (Texas)
Secretary-Treasurer: Director Barbara Richardson (Arizona)
SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS
