NAIC Officers Elected for 2025

News provided by

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

Nov 20, 2024, 12:15 ET

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, 2024, Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected their 2025 officers at the conclusion of the NAIC Fall National Meeting in Denver, Colorado.

Here are the 2025 NAIC officers:

Continue Reading
2025 NAIC Officers
2025 NAIC Officers

  • President: North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon GodfreadJon Godfread was first elected Commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on November 8, 2016, and was re-elected for a third term on November 5, 2024.

  • President-Elect: Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. WhiteScott A. White was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1, 2018.

  • Vice President: Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Director Elizabeth (Beth) Kelleher DwyerBeth Kelleher Dwyer was appointed Superintendent of Insurance on January 11, 2016, and named Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation in May 2023.

  • Secretary-Treasurer: Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike. Jon Pike was named Commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department effective January 5, 2021.

The newly elected officers will assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2025.

NAIC Members also elected 2025 zone officers during the Fall National Meeting. The NAIC is organized into four geographical zones, and within each zone, three officers are elected annually by the respective zone members.

Here are the 2025 zone officers:

Northeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Michael Humphreys (Pennsylvania)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Justin Zimmerman (New Jersey)

Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner David J. (D.J.) Bettencourt (New Hampshire)

Southeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Sharon P. Clark (Kentucky)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Alan McClain (Arkansas)

Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner Tregenza Roach (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Midwest Zone

Chair: Commissioner Vicki Schmidt (Kansas)

Vice Chair: Director Eric Dunning (Nebraska)

Secretary-Treasurer: Director Larry Deiter (South Dakota)

Western Zone 

Chair: Commissioner Andrew Stolfi (Oregon)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Cassie Brown (Texas)

Secretary-Treasurer: Director Barbara Richardson (Arizona)

SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NAIC Life Insurance Tool Helps Connect Consumers With More Than $10 Billion in Unclaimed Benefits

NAIC Life Insurance Tool Helps Connect Consumers With More Than $10 Billion in Unclaimed Benefits

- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) proudly announces that its Life Insurance Policy Locator has connected consumers with...
Only About 1 in 4 Gen Z Adults Can Define 'Deductible' and 'Co-Pay'

Only About 1 in 4 Gen Z Adults Can Define 'Deductible' and 'Co-Pay'

A new survey from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) found that 35% of Gen Z adults currently pay for a cellphone protection...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Insurance

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics