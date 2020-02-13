NAIC Takes Action to Protect Annuity Consumers

"These changes underscore the commitment of U.S. insurance regulators to protecting consumers purchasing annuities," said Ray Farmer, NAIC President and South Carolina Insurance Director. "Nearly every state has adopted the model, which has been protecting consumers for 15 years. I encourage my colleagues to work with their state legislatures to pass these updates to provide even stronger protection."

The revisions incorporate a "best interest" standard into the model revisions that require producers and insurers to satisfy requirements outlined in a care obligation, a disclosure obligation, a conflict of interest obligation, and a documentation obligation. The model revisions also include enhancements to the current model's supervision system to assist in compliance.

About the NAIC

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.naic.org.

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

