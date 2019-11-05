Nairobi, The New Milan

"Our bags are made with respect for the earth, animal welfare and for the people who are involved at each step of the production," said Julian Prolman, founder and president of the Ministry of Tomorrow.

The company recruited skilled tailors who reside in Kibera and provides fair-wage jobs. The facility works with high quality sustainable materials including; animal free leather, certified organic and fair trade cotton and low impact dyes accepted for use with organic textiles.

"Given the same tools and access to market, the world will see an explosion of unmatched skill and inspiration from Africa. We are sending the message that everything is possible and no-one can hold an exclusive on quality and creativity," said Prolman.

MOT launched its classic collection with nine original designs. The bags are crafted with a minimalist exterior and a wild Afro-funk Maasai warrior mask pattern interior.

The MOT classic collection retails from $100 to $300 and can be purchased online directly from the company at www.ministryoftomorrow.com

About the Ministry of Tomorrow

The Ministry of Tomorrow, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a for-profit social enterprise that designs and produces high-quality, eco-luxury, vegan accessories and garments and sells directly to consumers at ministryoftomorrow.com

The purchase of MOT products enables sustainable development by providing income generating opportunities for people in marginalized places of the world. MOT represents a new frontier in business based on love for all and responsible commerce.

