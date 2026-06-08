NAKED® SMOOTHIES CELEBRATES NATIONAL SMOOTHIE DAY WITH TWO NEW CRAVEWORTHY, PROTEIN-PACKED FLAVORS

Naked's newest protein smoothies prove that functional ingredients can still deliver on taste. Each smoothie is packed with 20 grams of plant-based protein and boosted with 6 grams of fiber and essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins B6 and B12. Made with real fruit, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors, the new offerings deliver layered flavor experiences. Chocolate Banana Protein offers a rich, chocolate-forward blend balanced by the natural sweetness of banana, while Blueberry Cheesecake Protein features a creamy, velvety texture with bright blueberry notes.

"I'm all about finding balance when craving something that tastes like a treat but also keeps you going," said Coco Gauff, professional tennis player and Naked Chief Smoothie Officer. "These smoothies really hit that sweet spot with a boost of nutrition."

Made with thoughtful ingredients, Naked smoothies provide a quick, satisfying choice for breakfast, post-workout or an afternoon pick-me-up — no prep, no cleanup, just great taste on the go. The launch of Chocolate Banana Protein and Blueberry Cheesecake Protein builds on Naked's continued expansion of its protein offerings, adding new flavor variety to meet evolving consumer preferences for nutritious options across everyday moments.

"Consumer interest in healthy ingredients is exploding today, but Naked has been letting the delicious power of fruits and vegetables speak for themselves since 1983," said Chris Tussing, Chief Marketing Officer at Tropicana Brands Group, the parent company of Naked Smoothies. "With our newest protein smoothies, we're setting a new standard for what Naked smoothie lovers can expect from functional beverages by pairing craveable flavors with plant-based protein, fiber and essential vitamins. We remain focused on creating easy, enjoyable options that taste incredible and support feeling good inside and out."

These new protein smoothies are an example of Tropicana Brands Group's commitment to growing its portfolio of brands and bringing new innovations to market based on what consumers want. Naked's new protein smoothies are available nationwide at major retailers, including Target and Albertsons. For more information, visit nakedsmoothie.com or follow @nakedsmoothie on Instagram and TikTok.

About Naked Smoothies

Naked Smoothies, a leader in fruit and veggie nutrition and innovation, was founded and first marketed on the beaches of Santa Monica, California, in 1983. For more than 40 years, Naked's products have been made with high-quality ingredients to provide consumers with easy access to 100% real fruit and veggie juices. Naked Smoothies can be found in supermarkets, club stores, health food stores, airports and neighborhood markets throughout the nation. For more information, visit nakedsmoothie.com.

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands, including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, and Copella. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people, and to accelerate a vision to be the undisputed global leader in fresh and chilled beverages. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing, and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com.

SOURCE Naked Smoothies