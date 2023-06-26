Nakoma Products Announces Exclusive License Agreement with an Option to Purchase of the "No Bull" Ladder Bumper and Stabilizer Products and Intellectual Property

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakoma Products, a leading provider of consumer-packaged goods, focused on providing the highest quality of consumer preferred products has aggressively created strategic deals like this to build upon its strong brand. And to further create efficiencies and presence around its USA and globally based manufacturing, distribution and warehousing capabilities. There's a quiet strength to the way Nakoma Products does business. They never forget that reputation is built on integrity; and this is reflected in this acquisition and in the name Nakoma, a Native American word which means I do as I promise. This strategic move further strengthens Nakoma Products' commitment to providing high-quality and reliable solutions to its customers.

The "No Bull" ladder bumpers and stabilizers have gained widespread popularity in recent months among professionals in the painting, roofing, and construction industries due to its exceptional stability, and safety features. This unique product is designed to prevent ladder accidents and damage to surface by providing a secure proprietary and steady base and bumper, reducing the risk of damage, slips and falls.

The acquisition of the license for the patented "No Bull" ladder bumper and stabilizer perfectly complements Nakoma Products' legacy brand of the Preval paint sprayer and most recent successful launch of the REGRIP and StickGrip brands within the paint and hardware industry. By expanding their product portfolio, Nakoma Products aims to offer a comprehensive range of products that address the specific needs and challenges faced by professionals in their daily work.

"We are thrilled to add the 'No Bull' ladder stabilizer to our lineup of premium products," said Shawn Orr, National Account Manager for Nakoma Products No Bull Division. "The acquisition of this exclusive license reaffirms our commitment to providing our customers with top-notch solutions that enhance safety and efficiency on the job site."

To ensure widespread availability, founder and Inventor Byron Whitehurst has secured a distribution agreement with Sherwin-Williams, a trusted name in the industry, as well as with dozens of strategic distributors over the past 3 years. Starting immediately, customers can find the "No Bull" ladder stabilizer at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide, allowing professionals to conveniently access this essential tool alongside Nakoma Products' highly acclaimed Preval paint sprayer.

As stated by Byron Whitehurst: "As the founder of No Bull Products I am delighted with the opportunity to have Nakoma Products take full control of the company and expand its marketing to a global audience and bring the product to markets we could never reach on our own. Their attention to quality, engineering prowess and their desire to support the expansion of the line makes this licensing deal a perfect fit for both companies."

For further information about Nakoma Products, please visit Nakoma.com; regarding the "No Bull" ladder bumper and stabilizer, please visit nobullproducts.com ; regarding the Preval Sprayer please visit preval.com and regarding StickGrip please visit StickGrip.com.

