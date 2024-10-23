Nakoma Products Launches XSeries StickGrip: Revolutionizing Muscle Memory Grips for Athletes

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakoma Products is proud to announce a remarkable sales surge in its StickGrip line, more than doubling its business from 2023 to 2024. This success has prompted further R&D into its already innovative sports grip products, known for ease of application. This tremendous achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and high-performance products.

Nakoma Products has collaborated with major athletes and design engineers to develop the new XSeries StickGrip—an exciting, next-generation development in gripping technology, according to division president Sam Averbuch.

StickGrip is designed to maintain its integrity longer and help build better muscle memory for higher batting averages. Engineered for athletes across a wide range of sports—including pickleball, baseball, lacrosse, hockey, softball, and biking—the XSeries StickGrip represents an evolution in sports grip technology, a sector that has also seen incredible growth. XSeries comes in a variety of colors, featuring a 3-dimensional criss-cross design, which provides superior control, feel, and comfort, regardless of the sport. Whether gripping a bat, paddle, stick, or bike handle, the XSeries ensures a customized fit that enhances performance. Here's what sets the XSeries apart from previous designs:

3D Criss-Cross Design: Provides superior grip and tactile feedback, improving control.

HydroFlex 2.0 Polymer: Delivers consistent feel, unlike tape, along with unmatched comfort, durability, and moisture management for better sweat absorption.

Durability: Ensures the "feel" remains consistent longer, with added shock absorption helping athletes focus on their swing without distraction.

Seamless Compatibility: Suitable for use with or without gloves, providing athletes with superior performance.

Whether used with gloves or bare hands, the XSeries provides exceptional texture, comfort, and control, ensuring unmatched handling for athletes who demand excellence. "We're thrilled to launch the XSeries StickGrip," said Averbuch. "It will elevate the game for athletes in every stick sport."

About Nakoma Products: Nakoma Products is a leader in the consumer packaged goods industry, offering a diverse portfolio of high-quality products. With a focus on continuous improvement, Nakoma Products partners with top engineers, designers, and athletes to develop products that push the boundaries of technology and design.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amber McLean, Nakoma Products

(773) 990-9506

Email: [email protected]

Website: StickGrip.com

SOURCE Nakoma Products