NAKS, Inc. Announces New Strategic Partnership

This innovative new ductwork, designed specifically for NAKS' hood packages, requires no field welding, resulting in a faster and easier installation compared to conventional systems offered by the industry. In addition, like many other NAKS products, the stainless-steel ductwork has been tested and listed by UL to stringent industry safety standards. It will be available in Single Wall, Double Wall and Zero Clearance standard and custom packages, as well as custom systems. NAKS will be launching the new product line during the National Restaurant Association Show May 19 – May 22 in Chicago at Booth 3876

The Jeremias Group has over 40 years of experience in the development, design and production, and development of exhaust solutions for the exhaust of gases. Headquartered in Germany and with operations in North America, Jeremias is one of the world's leading manufacturers of factory made flue, chimney and ventilation systems for the exhaust of gases in domestic, commercial and industrial applications. For more information you can visit their website at https://jeremiasinc.com/.

HoodMart will soon be offering Jeremias ductwork systems with its hoods and on their website at https://www.hoodmart.com/shop/ductwork.html. HoodMart sales professionals have been fully trained in the ductwork systems and the options available for their customers' needs.

"We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Jeremias, Inc. Exhaust Systems. The innovative and disruptive technology found in their ductwork products will be a game changer in the industry. NAKS will have bridged the gap of its business model and will continue to be the one stop shop leader of factory-direct exhaust systems to the industry," said Sacha Polakoff, NAKS CEO & President.

HoodMart, a subsidiary of North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc., specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of ventilation systems and fans for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. The Company manufactures both traditional hood systems and portable ventless hoods. The Company's hoods can be purchased separately or as part of a complete ventilation system including exhaust fans, supply fans, fire suppression systems, kitchen electrics, and accessories.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naks-inc-announces-new-strategic-partnership-300643687.html

SOURCE NAKS

Related Links

https://www.hoodmart.com

