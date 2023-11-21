NAKS, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Stainless Specialties, Inc.

ELYRIA, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. ("NAKS"), a leading foodservice equipment manufacturer headquartered in Elyria, OH (Cleveland), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stainless Specialties, Inc. ("SSI"), an Eastlake, OH (Cleveland) based custom fabricator of high-quality stainless-steel equipment used in restaurants and other commercial environments.

Founded in 1993, SSI is an industry leader in the production of NSF-listed stainless-steel countertops, tabletops, worktables, sinks, and other work surfaces essential to the efficient operation of restaurants and other food service facilities. Through thoughtful design, engineering, and state-of-the-art equipment, SSI delivers custom-fabricated solutions that meet the highest quality standards for safety and aesthetics.

SSI is the latest entity to join the NAKS organization. The company acquired Lane Mechanical Inc. in 2021, a stainless-steel custom fabrication company based in Georgia (Atlanta). SSI is NAKS' 3rd production facility, rapidly expanding the company's operating footprint.

"We're thrilled to welcome SSI to our organization. SSI's production facility in Eastlake, OH, will increase our custom fabrication capacity and create a best-in-class 'purpose-built' manufacturing organization of stainless-steel commercial restaurant equipment," said Sacha Polakoff, NAKS President & CEO. "We're just as excited to welcome the team from SSI into the NAKS family," added Polakoff. "SSI's team, along with the team from our 2021 acquisition of Lane Mechanical, brings together the best talent in the custom fabrication segment and furthers the goal of bringing the entirety of our product offering closer to our valued customers."

About North American Kitchen Solutions (NAKS) 

Established in 1987, NAKS and its subsidiary HoodMart specialize in designing and manufacturing ventilation systems and custom-fabricated workspaces for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. NAKS manufactures a wide variety of proprietary leading-edge ventilation systems that can be purchased separately or as part of complete ventilation systems, including exhaust fans, supply fans, fire suppression systems, ductwork, and accessories. Follow NAKS on LinkedIn.

About Valesco Industries 

Valesco is a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm that focuses on making control and non-control investments in select growth-oriented small- and lower-middle-market businesses engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services. Valesco specializes in partnering with a company's management team to support its growth objectives. As long-term industry veterans, the principals have capitalized and built numerous successful businesses, serving those companies in varying roles as investors, managers, advisors, and directors.

