NAKS, Inc. Rolls Out New UL710 Listed Hood That Significantly Reduces Operating Costs

ELYRIA, Ohio, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. (NAKS), the parent of HoodMart (www.hoodmart.com) and a portfolio company of the Weinberg Capital Group located in Cleveland, Ohio, announced today that it has launched its new full line of UL710 Listed Type 1 hoods. As the leading factory-direct manufacturer of commercial ventilation and portable ventless hood systems as well as exhaust fans, supply fans, ductwork, and fire suppression systems, NAKS continues to remain at the forefront of innovation and safety in its markets.

UL (Underwriters Laboratory) creates the standard for Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Hoods. NAKS chose the UL Listing as it seeks to design new products to better serve the needs of its customers. Many competitive products are only ETL Listed, meaning a third party has tested to the UL standard.

The UL710 Listed Hood Design Installation and Cost Benefits Include:

First UL Listed hood that does not require factory cut duct connections. This allows for easier installation when site conditions vary .

New UL710 hood design has the Lowest CFM per ft for over 700-degree appliances (UL or ETL). An industry first!

Baffled short-cycle makeup air up to 80% decreases operating costs and maintains comfort in the kitchen.

Reduced weight for easier installation.

When installing UL Listed Equipment, you can be assured the equipment incorporates UL recognized components (fans, contactors, switches) that are designed and tested to be used together to meet the UL standards. NAKS will launch its new product line during the National Restaurant Association Show May 18th-21st in Chicago at South Hall Booth #3663.

Additional New Products are coming soon! HoodMart is developing additional products that are highly complementary to its current product line. Watch for news on these new products later this year.

North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of ventilation systems and fans for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. The Company manufactures both traditional hood systems as well as portable, ventless hoods. The Company's hoods can be purchased separately or as part of a complete ventilation system including exhaust fans, supply fans, ductwork, and fire suppression systems. Individual fans, filters and other accessories also are available.

