NAL Technologies Unveils ALTM-T Optimized for Precision Timing Applications & Critical Infrastructure

Embeddable module is now the lowest SWaP receiver in market delivering accurate, resilient timing and synchronization data

MANASSAS, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAL Technologies (Naltec), a leading provider of assured positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT) solutions, is announcing a new addition to its Alternative Location and Timing Module (ALTM) family with ALTM-T. The latest module is engineered for applications and infrastructure demanding precise location, timing, and synchronization redundancy with other APNT sources.

Today's critical network infrastructure, including power grids, financial markets, transportation, data and centers, are heavily reliant on GNSS/GPS signals where precise timestamps, synchronization, and transaction integrity, and operational continuity are key. Modern infrastructure has become more complex and interconnected, with the threats to GNSS/GPS becoming more prevalent to cyberattacks and other vulnerabilities.

ALTM-T is now the lowest size, weight, and power (SWaP) receiver on the market. Optimized for precision timing at <50ns RMS, it also conforms to the M.2 3042 B-key standard form factor and uses less than 600MW consumption, making it an ideal solution for SWaP constrained systems.

"APNT technology complements GNSS/GPS, which is the invisible backbone of modern infrastructure," said APNT Solutions Director, Rob Gillette, NAL Technologies. "Without additional timing sources such as APNT by Naltec, a failure of GNSS/GPS can trigger consequences that could cascade rapidly across utilities, transportation, and financial markets. With ALTM-T, users will benefit from enhanced performance delivered from APNT by Naltec, to ensure resilient precision timing synchronization."

The embeddable ALTM-T receiver leverages the Iridium® PNT signal to provide a complementary APNT source that is approximately 1,000 times stronger than GNSS/GPS. The APNT signal can penetrate indoor environments as well as mitigate intentional and unintentional GNSS interference for ultimate reliability.

Naltec is a leading provider of Iridium PNT-enabled modules, with over 13,000 receivers successfully deployed since its first ALTM launch in 2019.

ALTM-T is commercially available and now shipping. Learn more about ALTM-T and the entire ALTM family at the ATIS Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS) by connecting with Naltec, from May 4-7. Email [email protected] to schedule a meeting or for more information.

To see Naltec's entire suite of APNT and SATCOM solutions, visit https://naltec.com/.

About NAL Technologies

NAL Technologies (Naltec) is a leader in advanced connectivity and critical assurance technology. The company delivers cutting-edge SATCOM and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions to meet evolving government, defense, and commercial needs. Naltec's powerful military-grade devices, intelligent software, and flexible cloud-based applications ensure continuous connectivity and operational performance from any location in the world.

Learn more about NAL Technologies on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Megan Zamora

[email protected]

SOURCE NAL Technologies