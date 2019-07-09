Name Bubbles & Blessings in a Backpack Team Up for A Second Time to Prevent Child Hunger

This back-to-school season, Name Bubbles will donate $1 of every School Labels Pack purchased to Blessings in a Backpack. Through this commitment, Name Bubbles and Blessings in a Backpack hope to raise $20,000 – enough to feed 155 elementary school children over the weekend for one 38-week school year.

There are 13 million children in the United States that live in food insecure homes. These children in need are fed through federal government programs during the school week, but proper nourishment is necessary every day of the week for growing children. The consequences for children that face food insecurity go beyond just a growling stomach. Poor nutrition in children result in weaker immune systems, increased hospitalization, lower IQ, shorter attention spans, and lower academic achievements. As part of Name Bubbles' core value, to promote a sense of giving, the company will be spreading awareness and raising funds for the back-to-school season and throughout the year to support Blessings in a Backpack and their good work in effort to feed the kids this weekend.

Now through July 9, 2019 one dollar of every school-related product sold on NameBubbles.com will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack to provide meals on the weekends for children for an entire 38-week school year.

"Missing a meal is devastating for a child's development both physically and emotionally. Good nutrition is the first step to a healthful life. Children form habits that will serve them as adults and allow them to perform better in school not to mention what a body needs to grow and what a child needs to feel safe and cared for," says Founder and President of Name Bubbles, Michelle Brandriss.

Blessings in a Backpack is a nonprofit organization that provides food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. In their efforts to feed the future of America, Blessings in a Backpack is currently feeding over 87,000 children in nearly 1,092 schools across 47 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

We ask our customers to shop consciously this back-to-school season and help Name Bubbles and Blessings in a Backpack feed the future of America.

About Name Bubbles

Name Bubbles is a leading waterproof name label manufacturer and e-commerce website, located in upstate New York. Awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration Excellence in Small Business, the Parent Tested, Parent Approved seal of approval, and gold medal winner of the Mom's Choice Award, the company produces durable dishwasher and laundry safe press-and-stick name labels to help busy families keep track of belongings.

Custom name label packs are available online and can be purchased directly at NameBubbles.com.

About Blessings in a Backpack

Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack provided 3 million hunger-free weekends for more than 83,000 kids in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

Blessings in a Backpack has been honored with the highest possible rating of four stars by Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the effectiveness and financial transparency of US charities: https://bit.ly/2Ki3xG0

