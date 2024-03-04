Namecoach Announces "Say My Name" Campaign

The initiative offers a year of Namecoach free to promote inclusivity and respect in educational and corporate settings.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecoach , the technology company solving name mispronunciation in critical settings, announced its "Say My Name" campaign, a strategic initiative to enlist two million new users committed to promoting inclusivity and respect in educational and corporate settings.

To achieve this goal, Namecoach will be selecting new institutions and organizations through several initiatives in 2024 to provide access to the leading tool for improving name pronunciation. The primary purpose of this initiative is to enhance interpersonal relationships by ensuring every individual feels valued, respected, and acknowledged through the correct pronunciation of their names. Namecoach will also be including new Namebadge users in the 2 million user goal.

With many academic institutions and business entities facing budget constraints, it can be challenging for organizations to fund software solutions with future-focused bottom-line implications. The "Say My Name" campaign enables these organizations to experience the value first-hand and see the impact it has on their organization as a whole.

Offering groundbreaking features that capitalize on powerful AI technologies to provide novel and engaging pronunciation experiences that empower users to communicate more thoughtfully, accurately, and inclusively, Namecoach provides novel and engaging pronunciation experiences that cultivate real-world connections.

"In a world where the respect for individual identity is more critical than ever, the 'Say My Name' campaign is our commitment to eliminating the barriers of name mispronunciation in educational and corporate environments," said Praveen Shanbhag, CEO of Namecoach. "This initiative is a testament to our belief that when people's names are pronounced correctly, it lays the foundation for meaningful relationships and a respectful community. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on two million new users and the broader communities they represent."

The "Say My Name" campaign is open to all educational institutions and corporate organizations who have not yet used Namecoach, regardless of size or location. The campaign aims to collaborate with organizations that recognize the significant benefits of implementing Namecoach within their communities.

Participating organizations will be selected through interactions at upcoming conferences. Interested parties are encouraged to visit our booth or table at these events.

Winners will be selected after each conference, and they will be notified the following week.

To get involved, create your Namebadge at https://cloud.name-coach.com/namebadge/ .

About Namecoach

Namecoach aims to solve the common problem of name mispronunciation. No matter your position within an organization, being on either end of a name mispronunciation doesn't exactly leave you with a good feeling. So, Namecoach provides a simple and effective solution: audio name pronunciations seamlessly integrated with your online tools to easily learn and remember how to say them - perfectly. Namecoach is useful in many critical professional settings such as higher education, business development, customer service, corporate diversity & inclusion, and recruitment & retention.

Press Inquiries:

Arcely Reyes

JMG Public Relations

[email protected]

516-993-3294

SOURCE Namecoach