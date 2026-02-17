NameSilo Technologies Corp. Closes Strategic Acquisition of Reach Systems

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company", or "NameSilo"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its acquisition of Reach Systems, Inc. ("Reach") pursuant to the terms of a definitive share purchase agreement dated February 5, 2026 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") between the Company, Reach and the shareholders of Reach. Reach is a profitable Canadian engineering and manufacturing company specializing in remote inspection robotics tether and cable management systems, and subsea harsh-environment camera and winch solutions.

Reach has operated profitably for several consecutive years and maintains established customer relationships across industrial, energy, marine, defense, and infrastructure markets. The company designs and manufacturers mission-critical robotic deployment and inspection systems used in complex and harsh operating environments, where demand for remote inspection systems continue to increase.

The acquisition is immediately strategic alongside SewerVUE Technologies ("SeverVUE") (acquired by NameSilo in Sept 2025). Reach has been a key supplier to SewerVUE, including certain long-lead components integral to system builds. Through vertical integration, the Company expects to improve supply chain control, reduce production lead times, and lower system build costs, enhancing overall margin profile and operational efficiency. The combined platform enables delivery of fully integrated multi-sensor robotic inspection solutions.

Reach's CEO Colin Dobell brings over 25 years of industry experience and a proven track record in robotics. He previously owned and scaled Inuktun Services Ltd., which was acquired by Eddyfi Technologies which recently entered into an agreement to be sold to ESAB Corporation (which has acquisition terms of CAD $2 Billion, Feb 2026). His deep industry relationships and experience building and exiting robotics businesses position the combined company to pursue additional growth and consolidation opportunities within the industrial robotics sector.

Management believes the timing is compelling. Customer demand for robotic and autonomous inspection solutions continues to accelerate across critical infrastructure and industrial markets. With profitable operations, complementary product suites, and expanded customer access, Reach forms a core building block in NameSilo's strategy to assemble a scalable, vertically integrated industrial robotics and inspection platform.

"This acquisition brings together two highly complementary engineering businesses with aligned products and customers," said Paul Andreola, Chief Executive Officer of NameSilo. "Reach has been a key supplier to SewerVUE, and integrating the companies enhances vertical integration, improves cost structure, and strengthens margin potential. Together, we are positioned to deliver fully integrated robotic inspection solutions into growing infrastructure and industrial markets, and we intend to allocate capital toward scaling this platform and pursuing complementary opportunities that build long-term shareholder value."

Terms of the Transaction

Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Reach and, in consideration of which, the Company paid a total purchase price of $4,500,000 as follows: (a) the issuance of 1,939,168 common shares at a price of $1.7335 per share for a total value of $3,361,547; (b) the payment of $978,699 and (c) the repayment of outstanding shareholder loans of $159,753. The Company's shares issued as consideration are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The purchase price of the transaction was determined by arm's-length negotiations of the parties. None of the insiders of NameSilo have a relationship with the insiders of Reach. The Company also paid a finder's fee of $90,000 through the issuance of 51,918 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.7335.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.1 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

About SewerVUE Technologies Inc.

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

