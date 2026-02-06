NameSilo Technologies Corp. Enters into Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Reach Systems, Inc.

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated February 5, 2026 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Reach Systems, Inc. ("Reach Systems") and the shareholders of Reach Systems whereby the Company has agreed to acquire Reach Systems, which is a Canadian based engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in the design and assembly of remote inspection equipment, cable/tether management systems, and underwater/subsea camera and winch solutions.

"Reach Systems brings significant robotics and autonomous platform exposure to a growing number of industrial applications in oil & gas, petrochemical, national defense, subsea and marine related markets. Reach Systems also offers immediate synergies to SewerVue, a pioneer in large-diameter pipe inspection technologies. The acquisition of Reach will allow us to offer best-in-class, vertically integrated multi-sensor products and services for remote and challenging applications," commented Paul Andreola, Chief Executive Officer of NameSilo Technologies. "We look forward to working with the accomplished team at Reach Systems and helping to bring their world-class products to market."

Terms of the Transaction

Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Reach Systems and, in consideration of which, the Company will pay a total purchase price of $4,500,000 as follows: (a) issuance of 1,939,168 common shares at a price of $1.7335 per share for a total value of $3,361,547; (b) payment of $978,699 and (c) repayment of outstanding shareholder loans of $159,753. The Company's shares issued as consideration will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The purchase price of the transaction was determined by arm's-length negotiations of the parties. None of the insiders of NameSilo have a relationship with the insiders of Reach Systems. Closing of the acquisition of Reach is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.1 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

About SewerVUE Technologies Inc.

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.