NameSilo Surpasses 6 Million Domains Under Management

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

NameSilo Added to Canadian Securities Exchange CSE25 Index

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Namesilo LLC, one of the largest domain registrars in the world, has surpassed the important milestone of 6 million domains under management.

This achievement puts Namesilo in the top 1% of the over 3,000 ICANN accredited registrars in the world.

NameSilo's growth comes from a simple formula: the lowest everyday prices, premium features included free, and tools built for serious domain owners. WHOIS Privacy, ICANN fees, and account security come standard - not as upsells. Add a best-in-class bulk management platform capable of handling thousands of domains at once, backed by 24/7 in-house email and live chat support that's never outsourced, and it's easy to see why customers switch and stay.

Kristaps Ronka, CEO of NameSilo LLC, states "Reaching 6 million domains is a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the relentless dedication of our team. We've always focused on doing the simple things right - fair pricing, real support, and tools that just work. I'm incredibly grateful to both our users and our staff for helping us get here. And we're just getting started. With a complete UX redesign launching in Q3 2026, we're excited to deliver an even faster, smarter, and more modern platform for the next generation of domain owners."

Launched in 2010, NameSilo has established itself as one of the most trusted registrars in the industry catering to a diverse customer base all over the world. Since being acquired in 2018, NameSilo has more than quadrupled the active domains under management as well as added new hosting, SSL, premium DNS and e-mail services. NameSilo domains under management have grown by over 4.5 million or a CAGR of over 22% while the industry has averaged less than 4% annually. Additionally, NameSilo has proliferated a suite of marketplace products and services that includes: (1) a Marketplace for user domain listing and expired auctions, (2) a domain brokerage product that merged with a top class brokerage team at saw.com, (3) a Catch.Club backorder platform, and (4) CommerceHQ.com – a drag and drop website builder that has just launched AI building of drag and drop websites into a public beta.

The Company is also pleased to report that NameSilo Technologies Corp. has been added to the CSE25 Index following this quarter's rebalancing. The CSE25 Index is composed of the twenty-five largest companies by market capitalization listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

