NAMI INSIGHT One Debuts at CES 2026, Positioning Namibox at the Forefront of the AI Learning Wearables Market

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Namibox (Nasdaq: NAMI), the education technology brand of Jinxin Technology Holding Company, formally introduced NAMI INSIGHT One, the world's first AI learning glasses purpose-built for education-centric use cases. The debut positions the Company at the intersection of AI, smart wearables, and education, as the EdTech sector enters a new phase of hardware-enabled growth.

In a CES landscape dominated by general-purpose AR and consumer wearables, NAMI INSIGHT One differentiated itself through a clear vertical strategy. The device integrates a proprietary, education-specific large AI model with lightweight AR hardware, targeting structured learning scenarios rather than entertainment or generic productivity. This focused approach reflects a broader industry shift toward verticalised AI hardware, where scenario-specific intelligence is increasingly viewed as a key driver of commercial defensibility and long-term value creation.

From a market perspective, the launch underscores Namibox's transition from a digital content provider to a "content + hardware" platform company. By embedding AI learning capabilities directly into a wearable form factor, the Company is extending its ecosystem beyond software, creating new entry points for user acquisition, engagement, and monetisation. Hardware serves as the front-end, while AI-driven content, services, and data insights form the foundation for recurring and value-added revenue streams over time.

Industry data points to strong momentum in this direction, as personalised learning hardware emerges as a high-growth segment within EdTech. With years of curriculum-aligned content development and a large existing user base, Namibox enters this phase with structural advantages that new hardware-only entrants lack.

Investor feedback at CES reinforced this positioning. A European education technology investor commented that Namibox "has demonstrated a viable path for applying AI wearables in a high-value, non-entertainment vertical," adding that deep optimisation for specific learning scenarios offers "stronger commercial defensibility and a clearer monetisation pathway than competing on hardware specifications alone."

The CES debut of NAMI INSIGHT One represents an important milestone in Namibox's global strategy, signaling the Company's intent to play a defining role in the emerging AI learning wearables category. As smart education hardware moves from concept to commercial deployment, Namibox is positioning itself as an early mover with the potential to capture both market share and long-term platform value in a rapidly evolving segment.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative provider of digital content and interactive communication services. Through its flagship platform Namibox, the Company delivers intelligent, engaging, and curriculum-aligned products powered by advanced AI, AR, and digital human technologies.

Jinxin Technology works closely with China's leading textbook publishers and educational platforms, providing AI-generated digital content for primary and middle school students. Its distribution channels include:

Namibox, the Company's flagship learning app

Telecom and broadcast operators

Third-party educational devices

For more information, please visit https://ir.namibox.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Jinxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Jinxin's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

