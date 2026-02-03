NAMI Teams Up With Off The Field NFL Wives Association and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino During Super Bowl Week

Mental Health Awareness Efforts Lead Up to the Big Game in San Francisco

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is teaming up with Off The Field NFL Wives Association and Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Dan Marino to advance mental health awareness, education, and support for athletes, their families, and their communities. The work will kick off in the week leading up to the big game in San Francisco, featuring high-profile events including appearances on media row, a panel on mental health, and a charity fashion show organized by Off The Field.

"As a former student-athlete, I know firsthand how much the people around you matter, both on and off the field," said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of NAMI. "Athletes carry a lot of pressure, and the families who support them carry it too. No one should have to navigate mental health challenges alone, and at NAMI, we're committed to making sure athletes and their families know help and support are always within reach."

The collaboration between NAMI and Off The Field reflects a shared belief that mental wellness is essential for everyone. At Off The Field's Legacy in Lights Awards Brunch, the inaugural Resilience Impact Award will be given out to recognize women who have lost their partners to mental health conditions.

"NFL families brave challenges with a strength and resilience that often goes unrecognized," said Tenisha Patterson Brown, Esq, president of Off The Field. "We're thrilled to join with NAMI to empower and uplift NFL families with connection, community, and mental health support."

NAMI's continued partnership with NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino and his organization, Stay Healthy Zone, will be another highlight. Through the Stay Healthy Zone, Dan Marino continues his long-standing commitment to philanthropy and mental health awareness, supporting NAMI's focus on overall well-being. Stay Healthy Zone is a digital wellness platform offering personalized meal plans, fitness videos, and wellness challenges led by celebrity ambassadors to help individuals manage stress, improve health, and build resilience.

In the lead-up to the big game, NAMI will also reinforce its deep commitment to advancing mental health equity at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and through partnerships with the Divine 9, recognizing their significant role in Black/African Ancestry communities. Through these collaborations, NAMI will continue working to expand access to mental health services, reduce stigma, and promote earlier access to culturally responsive care so that students and their communities have the resources they need to thrive.

NAMI at the Big Game: Key Events and Engagements

Radio Row: NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. and NAMI Ambassador April Simpkins will participate in media interviews, underscoring that mental health is part of overall health for athletes, fans, and families, and reinforcing that support is available.



Off The Field Legacy in Lights Awards Brunch: NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. and NAMI Ambassador April Simpkins will talk about mental health and lived experience, highlighting leadership, visibility, and community impact, and Peloton Instructor Jess Sims will lead a mindful moment.



25th Annual Off The Field Super Bowl Charity Fashion Show: Off The Field will host its annual fashion show, bringing together women connected to the NFL to raise funds and awareness, with mental health as a featured focus.



Off The Field will host its annual fashion show, bringing together women connected to the NFL to raise funds and awareness, with mental health as a featured focus. Off The Field Girls in Flag: Off The Field will host a youth-focused event at Laney College in Oakland, CA that supports young women through mentorship, access to sports, and community engagement.

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for individuals and families affected by mental illness. Learn more at www.nami.org.

About Off The Field NFL Wives Association

Off The Field NFL Wives Association (OTFNFLWA) is the official NFL Wives Association, a national nonprofit organization comprised of the wives, partners, and significant others of current and former NFL players. Founded in 2006, the organization is committed to supporting charitable causes, empowering women and families, and strengthening communities through service, leadership, and philanthropy. Off The Field's signature programs focus on promoting sisterhood, serving our communities and supporting our NFL community. Learn more at www.offthefieldnflwa.org.

About Dan Marino

Dan Marino is a Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback and an ambassador for the Stay Healthy Zone, a platform dedicated to promoting health and wellness for individuals of all ages. Learn more at www.stayhealthyzone.com.

About PPDG

NAMI has engaged the Professional Pipeline Development Group (PPDG) to oversee strategy and implementation, leveraging over a decade of experience with NFL platforms and initiatives. https://ppdgllc.com/

