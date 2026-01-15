NAMI Applauds Swift Reversal of Devastating Mental Health Cuts

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After significant pushback by NAMI and a united mental health and substance use community, multiple sources confirmed late last night that the Administration will reverse unprecedented cuts made less than 24 hours earlier. The cuts, which were widespread and impacted thousands of grants totaling more than $1.9 billion, would have devastated mental health services and support resources across the country.

"Americans affected by mental illness are the clear winners today, and we can be proud of the bipartisan effort that changed this decision," said Daniel H. Gillison Jr, CEO of NAMI. "This isn't a political issue because mental health conditions don't care what political party your family supports. Every family has been impacted by the mental health, addiction, and suicide crisis in this country. We can be proud that we fought to save mental health resources for all Americans."

In less than 24 hours, NAMI advocates sent 16,000 messages to Congress and made hundreds of phone calls. NAMI state and affiliate leaders worked with their representatives on the Hill to share the devastating impact of these grant terminations. And NAMI worked with the media to ensure reporters were immediately aware of the scope of these cuts.

"We are greatly relieved to hear of the Administration's reversal," said Hannah Wesolowski, NAMI's chief advocacy officer. "These cuts caused great — and warranted — panic yesterday. They should never have been considered in the first place, and we will be working with our champions to ensure life-saving mental health funding is protected moving forward. We thank the swift and resounding response by congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle who, along with our thousands of advocates who jumped into action and made this good news possible. We won, and we will continue fighting for every person affected by mental illness."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

