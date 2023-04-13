NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Fest & 3K at LA State Historic Park

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater L.A. County (NAMI GLAC) is pleased to announce the annual NAMIWalks will be a Mental Health Fest & 3K. This is a free community event on April 29th, 10am to 2pm at LA State Historic Park. The funds raised provide free programs and services including support groups and classes that bring NAMI's message of hope and community to everyone impacted by mental illness and available to individuals who live with mental illness, family members and those who support a loved one. To register go to NAMIWALKS.org/LACounty.

NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Fest & 3K

The event will be co-emceed by local Emmy-Award winning news anchors from Telemundo 52 and NBC4, including Grecia Carrillo from Telemundo 52's weekday morning newscast at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and Annabelle Sedano, weekday news anchor for NBC4 News at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On stage will be celebrated rap star and entrepreneur Percy "Master P" Walker sharing his family story. Juan Acosta is a first-generation Mexican immigrant, mental health and LGBTQ+ activist, and co-author of a NYTimes Bestseller with Lady Gaga.

Voiceover actress April Stewart, best known for voicing various characters on the Emmy Award-winning TV show "South Park," will be joining them on stage. "I am going to start using my voice to support NAMI's efforts in promoting wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness," Stewart said.

The Mental Health Fest includes a Mind and Body Area providing free meditation, yoga, and other wellness classes. The KidZone welcomes families to complete NAMI's Little Monster coloring books and activity books in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Grow Up Great will provide interactive experiences for young kids. Painted Brain, a creative mental health space, will create a mural that attendees can help paint.

Everyone can walk the 3K route to show solidarity with the mental health community.

Sponsors, including premier sponsor, Takeda Lundbeck, will provide resources and giveaways.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. NAMI GLAC provides leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Greater Los Angeles County