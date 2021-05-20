NAMIWalks Los Angeles Honors Mental Health Awareness Month with Virtual Walk for 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to spread awareness of the importance of mental health, NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is announcing its annual NAMIWalks event taking place Saturday, May 22, 2021 as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

With the walk going virtual for the first time this year in light of the safer-at-home pandemic restrictions, the theme is NAMIWalks Your Way. The largest annual mental health advocacy event in Southern California, NAMIWalks Los Angeles County raises funds for free programs and services for those who have mental illness. Event programming will include messages of support from L.A. City Mayor Eric Garcetti, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Dr. Jonathan Sherin, Director of the L.A. County Department of Mental Health.

NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is partnering with HealthNet, which has chosen this year to provide major support for the walk.

"This event brings together those who want to help break the stigma and make a difference in the lives of those suffering from mental illness," said Davi Weber, NAMIWalks Manager. "With the event going virtual this year, we hope it gives people an opportunity to get creative as to how they participate!"

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI works to end stigma by bringing awareness to mental health, providing support, educating the public and advocating for equal care.

Mental illness can be treated and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org. All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

To register for the virtual event, please click here.

