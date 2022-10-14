Namkeen market in India to grow by USD 2.88 Bn, Rising retail space in tier-II and tier-III cities of India to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The namkeen market in India is expected to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the Rising retail space in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. In addition, the is anticipated to boost the growth of the Namkeen Market in India.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Namkeen Market in India as a part of the global Packaged Foods & Meats market within the global Consumer Staples market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Namkeen Market in India throughout the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Namkeen Market in India Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a sample report.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Major Five Namkeen in India Companies:

Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as yumstix, Punjabi tadka, tikha mitha mix, banana wafers, gippi noodles, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as yumstix, Punjabi tadka, tikha mitha mix, banana wafers, gippi noodles, and many more. Bikaji Foods International Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as southern express, fatafat bhelpuri, Mangalore mix, crusty nuts, masala boondi, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as southern express, fatafat bhelpuri, Mangalore mix, crusty nuts, masala boondi, and many more. Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of food products such as sweets, cakes, chats, pastries, and snacks.

The company offers a wide range of food products such as sweets, cakes, chats, pastries, and snacks. Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd: The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as bhujia sev, bhel puri, aloo bhujia, tasty nuts, moong dal, lemon bhel, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of namkeen such as bhujia sev, bhel puri, aloo bhujia, tasty nuts, moong dal, lemon bhel, and many more. ITC Ltd.: The company offers namkeen such as Bingo potato chips salted, Bingo potato chips cream and onion, Bingo potato chips masala, and many more.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Namkeen Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, ITC Ltd., Kaka Halwai , KIPPS , Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., and Prataap Snacks Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Indian and ethnic snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Western snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd

ITC Ltd.

Kaka Halwai

KIPPS

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

